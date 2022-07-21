Passengers connecting in Amsterdam – one of Europe’s key aviation hubs – face disarray due to a baggage system failure.

KLM, the Dutch airline operating the majority of flights via Amsterdam Schiphol airport, has told passengers: “Due to a malfunction of the Airport Baggage System all customers with a transfer connection within Europe on 21 July 2022 can travel with hand luggage only.

“We apologise for the inconvenience.”

Passengers unable to travel only with cabin baggage are being offered the chance to rebook or accept a voucher for future travel.

The rule appears to apply only to intra-European flights, such as Athens-Amsterdam-Bristol or Edinburgh-Amsterdam-Rome. But Niamh Kirby, booked to fly from Denpasar in Bali to the UK, tweeted: “I’m flying from DPS Bali tonight at 8pm back to the UK. Why have I only been given less than 24hr notice stating I can only have carry on bag?

“Been travelling with backpack for three weeks now what do I do about my connection flight from Amsterdam?”

The Independent has asked KLM for urgent clarification.

Another passenger, Amanda Turner, tweeted: “I find it so hard to believe that a whole flight KL595 Amsterdam to Newcastle arrived with no luggage at all, can’t get any help from you, have a one and four year old with nothing, no pram, bottles, nothing WTAF.”

The airline responded: “I regret reading about this unfortunate situation.

“If necessary, you may purchase items for first needs (such as toiletries). You can request reimbursement for these unforeseen expenses.”

A passenger who asked whether problems would continue through the weekend was told by KLM: “Regrettably, I am unable to inform you further.”

It appears that anyone who is unable to travel because they have heavy or bulky luggage, or it contains liquids in significant quantities or sharps, will be eligible for denied boarding compensation under European air passengers’ rights rules.

Amsterdam airport has been dogged by problems all summer – largely stemming from long security queues. Last month the airport authorities warned passengers against arriving more than four hours ahead.