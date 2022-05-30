‘People were behaving like animals’: Britons tell of Amsterdam Schiphol chaos
Staff shortages are blamed for security queues that stretched outside building
Britons waited for two hours outside Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport amid half term holiday chaos, with flights jetting off without passengers who were stuck in queues.
Queues stretched from outside the building through to security with the airport blaming staff shortages for the delays.
Passengers said they waited for around two hours outside and then spent up to a further hour in various lines inside the terminal.
EasyJet customers in the queue had already faced additional delays after their Saturday flights were cancelled due to “IT issues”.
Passengers flying into Bristol said flights were forced to leave without all passengers on board, meaning further delays of about 30 minutes as hold baggage was unloaded.
“Being stuck at Schiphol airport was really anxiety inducing – it was complete chaos,” said one easyJet customer.
“There was no order to the queue system. People were pushing in.
“I have an anxiety disorder which I felt like I had to mention to staff to try and cut through the line.
“People were behaving like animals.”
SWNS
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies