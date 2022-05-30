<p>Some passengers were left behind because they were stuck in queues</p>

Some passengers were left behind because they were stuck in queues

( SWNS)

‘People were behaving like animals’: Britons tell of Amsterdam Schiphol chaos

Staff shortages are blamed for security queues that stretched outside building

Josie Adnitt
Monday 30 May 2022 12:13
Britons waited for two hours outside Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport amid half term holiday chaos, with flights jetting off without passengers who were stuck in queues.

Queues stretched from outside the building through to security with the airport blaming staff shortages for the delays.

Passengers said they waited for around two hours outside and then spent up to a further hour in various lines inside the terminal.

EasyJet customers in the queue had already faced additional delays after their Saturday flights were cancelled due to “IT issues”.

Passengers flying into Bristol said flights were forced to leave without all passengers on board, meaning further delays of about 30 minutes as hold baggage was unloaded.

“Being stuck at Schiphol airport was really anxiety inducing – it was complete chaos,” said one easyJet customer.

“There was no order to the queue system. People were pushing in.

“I have an anxiety disorder which I felt like I had to mention to staff to try and cut through the line.

“People were behaving like animals.”

SWNS

