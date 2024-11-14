Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The uneasy suitcase wait at airport baggage claim is being transformed for Apple users as part of the tech giant’s latest update – and lost luggage worries could soon be a thing of the past.

Following the iOS 18.2 update on 9 December, travellers will be able to share the location of an AirTag with third parties, including airlines, to recover misplaced items.

Where formerly only the AirTag owner could track its whereabouts, the location can now be sent using the ‘Find My’ app on an Apple device – including iPhones, iPads, or Macs – with the most recent destination of lost items shown timestamped on an “interactive map”.

More than 15 airlines, including British Airways, United, Virgin Atlantic, and Vueling, will soon begin accepting ‘Find My’ item locations as part of their process for locating mishandled or delayed bags.

Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services, said: “Find My is an essential tool for users around the world to keep track of and find their belongings.

“The Find My network and AirTag have proven to be a powerful combination for users while travelling, providing invaluable location information when bags have been misplaced or mishandled. With Share Item Location, we’re excited to give users a new way to easily share this information directly with third parties like airlines, all while protecting their privacy.”

Apple AirTags retail for £35 and use Bluetooth technology to allow iPhone users to track items on the ‘Find My’ network.

open image in gallery The most recent destination of lost items will be shown timestamped on an interactive map ( Apple )

The shared location link will be disabled once a user is reunited with their item and automatically expire after seven days.

Annalisa Gigante, head of innovation at IAG, the parent company of British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL said: “By accepting Find My item locations, we’ll be able to offer additional peace of mind to customers who travel with AirTag in their luggage.

“We’re always testing innovative solutions and enhancing our systems to ensure that checked bags reach their intended destination as quickly as possible, and we look forward to incorporating this solution into our lost baggage processes beginning later this year.”

According to a June report by aviation data specialists at Sita, 100,000 pieces of luggage go astray each day around the world.

Simon Calder, travel correspondent of The Independent, said that trackers placed inside luggage “may not help” in every case.

“We’ve seen baggage mountains at London Heathrow and Edinburgh airports in which some tags were showing up, but which individual passengers were not allowed to access,” said Simon.

