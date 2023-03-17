Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Aruba Tourism Authority has launched a competition for the “easiest job in the world”, a role which entails lazing around the sunshine and sipping on cocktails.

Officials on the Caribbean island are seeking a weatherperson to showcase the country’s exceptionally good weather, which experiences more sunny days than any other Caribbean island.

And because the weather is consistently good, no prior experience is required for what Aruba officials call “the easiest job in the world”.

The successful applicant will be required to take on weather reporting duties on Aruba’s social media channels for one week.

They’ll also get a six-night, seven-day trip for two to the island, staying at the new Embassy Suites by Hilton Aruba Resort, which is situated on the famed Eagle Beach, home of fofoti trees, soft white sand and turquoise waters.

“So often, unexpected weather conditions force travelers to reschedule their long-awaited vacations,” Aruba Tourism Authority CEO Ronella Croes said in a statement to Travel + Leisure.

“Fortunately, Aruba is blessed to have consistently clear, sunny skies, making it the perfect destination for visitors to explore and enjoy any time of the year.

“Through the 'World's Easiest Job' campaign, we are aiming to find the perfect weatherperson to help us showcase the island's wonderful weather.“

Interested parties are required to visit Aruba’s official tourism website, where they must register and submit their best 30-second Aruba weather report.

“(Hint: it’s probably 80° and sunny),”it adds. “Make it memorable!”

Applications close on 31 March.

The news comes days after a tiny Scottish island with a population of two advertised for two people for what it called a “dream job”.

The unique role on the Isle of Rona, situated in the Inner Hebrides, involves helping out with two holiday properties, as well as assisting with 180 resident deer on the 3.6 square miles of land.

Those looking to escape the rat race might be tempted, but should prepare for significantly less sunshine and more rain than Aruba.