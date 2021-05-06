H

olidays – remember them? As the government’s “green list” is due to be announced tomorrow, they may soon be a reality.

However, whichever countries end up on the “safe” list of quarantine-free travel, many hurdles stand between you and that beach, mountain or exotic city; many travellers are understandably cautious about booking a break.

From passengers’ rights to quarantine rules, flexible bookings to bagging a bargain, I’ll be on hand to answer your travel questions live on Thursday 6 May.

All you have to do is register to submit your question in the comments below. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments box to leave your question. Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until I join the conversation to answer them. Then join us live on this page at 4pm as I tackle as many questions as I can.