Simon Calder’s ‘Ask me Anything’: the Independent’s Travel Correspondent will answer your questions live

On the eve of the announcement of quarantine-free ‘green list’ countries, Simon Calder will be taking all your travel questions

Thursday 06 May 2021 08:55
Simon Calder, the Independent’s Travel Correspondent
(Ed Venner)
H

olidays – remember them? As the government’s “green list” is due to be announced tomorrow, they may soon be a reality.

However, whichever countries end up on the “safe” list of quarantine-free travel, many hurdles stand between you and that beach, mountain or exotic city; many travellers are understandably cautious about booking a break.

From passengers’ rights to quarantine rules, flexible bookings to bagging a bargain, I’ll be on hand to answer your travel questions live on Thursday 6 May.

All you have to do is register to submit your question in the comments below. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments box to leave your question. Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until I join the conversation to answer them. Then join us live on this page at 4pm as I tackle as many questions as I can.

