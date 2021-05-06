Simon Calder’s ‘Ask me Anything’: the Independent’s Travel Correspondent will answer your questions live
On the eve of the announcement of quarantine-free ‘green list’ countries, Simon Calder will be taking all your travel questions
olidays – remember them? As the government’s “green list” is due to be announced tomorrow, they may soon be a reality.
However, whichever countries end up on the “safe” list of quarantine-free travel, many hurdles stand between you and that beach, mountain or exotic city; many travellers are understandably cautious about booking a break.
From passengers’ rights to quarantine rules, flexible bookings to bagging a bargain, I’ll be on hand to answer your travel questions live on Thursday 6 May.
All you have to do is register to submit your question in the comments below. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments box to leave your question. Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until I join the conversation to answer them. Then join us live on this page at 4pm as I tackle as many questions as I can.
