iva Tristan da Cunha, said nobody, when the government revealed its very brief “green list” of quarantine-free nations.

While this South Atlantic island, along with St Helena, the Falklands and South Georgia, made the lowest-risk category, no one is seriously planning a midwinter trip to the deep south.

Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Brunei, meanwhile, are closed to UK travellers, and the Faroes are accessible only via Copenhagen – triggering amber status.

Only four nations are feasible destinations among the 12 countries and territories announced by the transport secretary, Grant Shapps: Portugal, Iceland, Israel and Gibraltar.

Some air fares to Faro on Portugal’s Algarve coast have gone up four-fold as the pent-up desire for a holiday fuels demands.

Meanwhile anyone trying to travel long distances on Britain’s inter-city rail network faces problems, with dozens of trains taken out of service.

