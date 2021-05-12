Simon Calder’s ‘Ask me Anything’: the Independent’s Travel Correspondent will answer your questions live
As travellers gear up for summer holidays from Monday, Simon Calder will be taking all your travel questions
iva Tristan da Cunha, said nobody, when the government revealed its very brief “green list” of quarantine-free nations.
While this South Atlantic island, along with St Helena, the Falklands and South Georgia, made the lowest-risk category, no one is seriously planning a midwinter trip to the deep south.
Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Brunei, meanwhile, are closed to UK travellers, and the Faroes are accessible only via Copenhagen – triggering amber status.
Only four nations are feasible destinations among the 12 countries and territories announced by the transport secretary, Grant Shapps: Portugal, Iceland, Israel and Gibraltar.
From passengers’ rights to quarantine rules, flexible bookings to bagging a bargain, I’ll be on hand to answer your travel questions live on Thursday 13 May.
All you have to do is register to submit your question in the comments below. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments box to leave your question.
Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until I join the conversation to answer them. Then join us live on this page at 4pm as I tackle as many questions as I can.
