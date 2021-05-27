M

onday was marked by thousands of travellers taking off for Spain, as the southern European country announced it would let British travellers in either testing or quarantine.

There’s just one snag: Spain is on the UK’s “amber” list, from which arrivals must self-isolate for 10 days.

Only four nations are feasible destinations among the 12 “green” countries and territories announced by the transport secretary, Grant Shapps: Portugal, Iceland, Israel and Gibraltar.

This week, ministers announced that it would be possible to visit “green” islands, where the mainland might stay amber, such as the Balearics, the Canaries and an assortment of Greek islands.

I’ll be on hand to answer your travel questions about which islands might make the green list live on Thursday 27 May.

