Atari reveals designs for retro hotel that’ll take guests back to the 1970s gaming age, from Pong to Asteroids
Atari originally planned to open hotels in eight cities, but is now moving forward only with a development in Phoenix, Arizona, which will contain ‘subtle references to classic games’
Atari has unveiled designs for its long-awaited video-game-themed hotel, billed as a “glowing monolith” and an “entertainment destination.”
In 2020, the gaming giant announced plans to build hotels in eight cities: Las Vegas, Austin, Chicago, Denver, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, and Phoenix.
However, only the Phoenix development is moving forward, with construction slated to begin on a site at 840 N. Central Ave in late 2026.
Räkkhaus, the international architecture firm behind the build, explained in a statement that Atari Hotel “is conceived as a glowing monolith of light and motion, rising from Downtown Phoenix’s Roosevelt Row Arts District like a digital beacon and a symbol of a new era for the city.”
The design is inspired by the “visual language of Tron and Blade Runner, with energy, color, and architecture of those imagined futures,” according to Räkkhaus.
The façade will feature patterning that echoes pixel grids, while inside, guests will discover lights that mimic arcade circuitry and “more than 90,000 square feet of experience-driven spaces.”
Räkkhaus continued: “[There will be] a 20,000-square-foot, 2,000-person concert and event center, an esports venue with a 10,000-square-foot sports book, and multiple immersive environments that merge gaming, music, and nightlife.
“Additional amenities include several restaurants, retail spaces, and an oversized pool designed for high-energy parties and gatherings.”
Guests can also expect subtle references to classic games such as Atari’s Asteroids and Pong, and Nintendo’s Tetris, and the hotel room count carries meaning: 19 suites and 72 rooms, symbolizing 1972, the year Atari was founded.
Of these rooms, the top option will be the 4,000-square-foot Baller Suite, with a private pool, spa, and sun deck that’s “built to host world-class artists, athletes, and cultural icons.”
Zac Cohen, creative director at Räkkhaus, said: “Our goal was to fuse architecture with interaction — not themed design, but pure spatial innovation.
“A tower defined by motion, responsive surfaces, and a frame that glows with its own internal logic. This is placemaking at a new scale, a building that will be truly unique in the world. Phoenix is embracing bold ideas, and this project was built to push the edge of what that can be.”
