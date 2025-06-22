One of Athens’ best-known tourist attractions is about to close for three years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The ancient Odeon of Herod Atticus, a cultural jewel nestled at the foot of the Acropolis, is preparing for a significant hiatus as it embarks on extensive restoration work.

A must-see for visitors to Athens and a revered stage for global artists, the iconic theatre will close its doors for at least three years following its current season.

For residents of the Greek capital, the Odeon is a touchstone of their summer cultural calendar, its majestic stage having hosted countless legendary performances over the centuries. The more than 18-century-old venue recently opened the 70th season of the annual Athens Epidaurus Festival, a cherished tradition for many Greeks.

However, this milestone edition marks the last before the historic structure undergoes vital maintenance and restoration. The anticipated three-year closure will temporarily silence a stage that has been a vibrant heart of Athenian culture for millennia.

While theater and dance grace its stage, music is its cornerstone. Renowned artists who have performed here include Luciano Pavarotti, Frank Sinatra, Coldplay, and Greece’s own Maria Callas.

Its closure will be a profound loss for spectators who have long enjoyed first-class performances under the stars in one of the world’s most iconic open-air theaters.

open image in gallery Tourists watch the ushers as they prepare the Odeon of Herodes Atticus ahead of the dress rehearsal of Giacomo Puccini's "Turandot" by the Greek National Opera during the 70th Athens Epidaurus Festival in Athens, Greece, Friday, May 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“When (people) think of the Athens cultural scene, everyone thinks of the festival and Herodion,” said Katerina Evangelatos, the festival’s artistic director since 2019, calling the theater by its commonly used Greek name. “It has become a synonym of the festival. It is the heart of the festival.”

When the Greek National Opera opened this season’s festival with Giacomo Puccini’s opera Turandot, it erected temporary structures behind the Roman-era odeon’s arched walls to expand available space for performers’ dressing rooms. The permanent underground facilities weren’t enough.

The production also needed more space inside the venue to accommodate the scale of the production.

To meet the opera’s scenic and casting demands, a crew constructed a wooden, balcony-like platform to partially extend over the orchestra pit.

This adaption allowed space for the large cast and complex staging, including the emblematic scene in which the emperor, Turandot’s elderly father, is ceremonially rolled out in his towering throne to watch suitors attempt to solve his daughter's riddles — at the risk of execution. The scene requires significant simultaneous on-stage presence by multiple performers.

open image in gallery Ushers help spectators taking their seats at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus ahead of Giacomo Puccini's "Turandot" dress rehearsal during the 70th Athens Epidaurus Festival in Athens, Greece, Friday, May 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Giorgos Koumendakis, the Greek National Opera’s artistic director, describes the Herod Atticus Odeon as “a strained, fatigued space” which still commands widespread veneration.

“People who are conscious, cultivated, educated — who understand what this space is, its historical significance, the importance of the festival, and the history of the Greek National Opera — respect it deeply and enter it almost reverently,” said Koumendakis. “It’s like entering a temple — a temple of art — and it truly has an impact. I can see it from the singers and the orchestra, too. When they come here, they genuinely want to give their all."

During previous restoration and conservation projects, the Herod Atticus Odeon had surfaces cleaned, cracks filled with grout and new seating installed. This time, the scope of the work will depend on findings from the studies still underway.

Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said that although the venue’s closing date is certain, at the end of summer, its reopening is not.

“This will depend on the problems that the studies will reveal,” she said in an interview to Greek radio station Skai last month. “What is certain is that at least three years will be needed.”

open image in gallery People walk outside the Odeon of Herodes Atticus during Giacomo Puccini's "Turandot" performance by the Greek National Opera part of the 70th Athens Epidaurus Festival in Athens, Greece, Tuesday, June 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The closure of the Herod Atticus means the Athens Epidaurus Festival will need to consider alternatives for the next few years. Evangelatos reflected on the festival’s 70 years, noting that it began during Greece's turbulent postwar years of political division and economic hardship.

“It’s a miracle of survival and artistic legacy,” she said.

On the festival's opening night, the backstage area was abuzz with final preparations, with wigs styled, masks adjusted and costumes touched up.

Soprano Lise Lindstrom, who starred as Turandot, took in the gravity of the setting.

“It’s an absolutely magical atmosphere here. To be able to stand on the stage and look directly up and see the Acropolis is a little bit mind-blowing, I have to admit,” she said. “And then also to look out and see all the people sitting there and just being so absorbed into the performance. It’s very, very powerful and magical.”

All eyes were on Lindstrom as she took center stage beneath the stars — marking the start of a final season before a long intermission.