Now is the perfect time to visit Europe’s hottest city break destination

Ascending the slick, white marble pathway to Athens' Acropolis demands focus, the uneven terrain a challenge in itself.

But the reward is instant: reaching the summit reveals a breathtaking panorama of the UNESCO World Heritage site. The iconic Parthenon temple, bathed in a dramatic, moody light as golden sunbeams pierce through dark grey clouds, radiates a timeless majesty.

Visiting in April offers the advantage of pleasant weather and fewer crowds, creating a calm atmosphere conducive to absorbing the rich layers of history.

An open-air museum filled with sites of antiquity, the Greek capital has a well-earned reputation for being a rewarding cultural city break. But in the last couple of years, other aspects of the destination have started to shine; food, art and even the beach are all attracting more travellers.

Back at the Acropolis, my tour guide Lydia – a passionate archaeology professor – brings Athens’s past to life with vivid, heartfelt storytelling, accompanied by a picture book which shows just how this world-renowned landmark has evolved over time. With pride in her voice and a warm smile, she gestures toward the Temple of Athena Nike, perched on the southwest edge of the Acropolis.

open image in gallery Camilla Foster at the Acropolis

“Do you know what Nike means in Greek?” she asks. “It means victory.” Making a V sign with her right hand, she explains the gesture is a celebratory symbol of the goddess Athena Nike, depicted in a V shape with her body and wings.

“A huge sculpture of the female deity was created and her two wings chopped off. Why? This was very symbolic,” explains Lydia. “It was so victory would never fly away from the city state of Athens.”

One element of the city still remains victorious is the diverse food scene, with a wide range of restaurants to satiate all palates and budgets.

At the Michelin-starred Makris (mains vary from €18/£15.43 – €98/£84.03), every elaborate, colourful course is presented with detailed explanation and care. The LUKUMAΔΕΣ dessert shop, meanwhile, is famous for its delicious loukoumades (around €4.20/£3.60 each) – small, deep-fried dough balls typically drizzled with honey and sprinkled with cinnamon.

open image in gallery Starter at Makris

A great way to sample some of the very best and most authentic produce Athens has to offer, whilst exploring the concrete jungle’s vibrant street art, is by going on a Gourmet Athens Food Tour (€70/£60).

I happily munch on spanakopita and bougatsa from Creme Royale and sample Greek cheese and fresh yogurt from Strougga dairy, next to the municipal market. I also indulge in some amazing honeys from Melira and in true Greek style, visit Diiris for an olive-oil tasting, along with some olives and a sip of mastiha liqueur.

With temperatures reaching the mid-20s around this time of year, Athens offers the best of both worlds: vibrant city life and a relaxing seaside escape. The coast is a budding holiday destination, with plenty of exciting developments on the horizon. But, for now, it remains a mostly local secret and a tucked-away treasure for savvy travellers – refreshingly different from most Mediterranean hotspots.

I’m staying in one of just 28 luxurious cabanas (many of which come with plunge pools) at 91 Athens Riviera, a hidden gem by Domes Resorts in the southern coastal suburb of Voula. It’s about a 30-minute drive or an hour’s tram ride from the city centre and has exclusive access to a private beach.

open image in gallery 91 Athens Riviera cabana accommodation (Domes Resorts/PA)

Wellness is at the core of this secluded retreat, equipped with a tranquil spa, eight full-size tennis courts (plus two mini tennis courts), two large swimming pools, beach-side yoga sessions and a high-tech fitness suite.

A run on the treadmill followed by a few laps in the pool is a smart move if you’re planning to indulge in a lavish meal here, as you’ll want to build up an appetite to sample lots of the mouthwatering seafood dishes and desserts on offer at the resort’s beach-side restaurant Barbarossa (mains cost between €33/£28.29 – €46/£39.44).

To recover from all the indulgent meals, I take some much-needed downtime stretched out on a sunbed at the hotel, glass of chilled white wine in hand, as the gentle sound of waves lapping the shore set the perfect backdrop. Greeks appreciate taking their time – a mindset I happily embrace.

open image in gallery People relaxing on a beach in Voula, a southern suburb of Athens (Alamy/PA).

One of the best ways to experience the coastline is by boat, and there are plenty of excursions to choose from. I opt for a morning sailing cruise with SailBliss (€1,210.43/£1,038 per group), where skipper Alex and hostess Veronica treat me to a relaxed journey across sparkling waters, complete with breathtaking views and a delicious meal of Greek salad and prawn linguine.

Eager to soak up the beauty of my surroundings, I waste no time slipping down the ladder from the deck into the crystal-clear turquoise sea. Alex points at a beach a few miles away that I could swim to, but given my childhood aversion to swimming lessons and general lack of swimming confidence, I chose instead to float peacefully beside the boat and lay horizontally on a paddle board tethered to the deck.

open image in gallery Camilla relaxing on a paddle board during the morning cruise (Camilla Foster/PA)

Pre-summer is the ideal time to experience the Greek capital at its finest – bathed in sunshine and blissfully free of crowds. Athena’s wings may have been clipped, but her namesake city is flying high.

How to plan your trip

easyJet holidays offers a seven-night B&B stay at the 5* 91 Athens Riviera from £2,129 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, private transfers and flights from London Gatwick.

Tours and experiences such as the Gourmet Athens Food Tour and Athens Private Morning Sailing Cruise with Greek Meal can be booked via Musement.