An Australian woman who has lived in Bali for more than two decades has reportedly been deported after arguing with police.

Martia Daniell was riding a scooter on a busy road in North Kuta when she was pulled over by an officer for not wearing a helmet, reports Mail Online.

The penalty for this offence is a 250,000 rupiah, or around £13.50.

Her heated exchange with the police was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media.

She can be seen gesturing to the officer and telling him that it’s not her fault, to which the officer calmly replies: “We have rules”. She responds: “I’ve lived here for 23 years.”

Ms Daniell explains that her helmet was stolen, and after another officer goes over to chat with her, she attempts to drive off, claiming she’s going to purchase a new helmet.

The footage has been viewed almost two million times at the time of writing. Ms Daniell was deported from Indonesia once the video started circulating online, reports Daily Mail Australia.

One Twitter user said that the police officer “should get a badge of honour for his calmness”, while another wrote “No helmet, no respect, no brain”.

Only last month, Bali announced plans to crack down on troublesome tourists, with reports suggesting billboards will be installed where local rules and customs are often flouted, such as Kuta, Seminyak, Legian, Canggu, Ubud, Sanur, Nusa Dua, and Uluwatu.

Ida Bagus Agung Partha Adnyana, chair of the Bali Tourism, told The Bali Sun: “The point is that tourists respect Balinese cultural customs by dressing well and neatly, following in an orderly manner, carrying out traffic activities and not doing things that are outside the provisions.”

A new motorbike ban for tourists has also been proposed due to traffic laws being repeatedly flouted.

More than 171 international visitors to the Indonesian island broke traffic laws across February and March this year.

Under the new plans, foreign nationals will have to use rental cars as their main mode of transport instead.

The Governor of Bali, Wayan Koster, said during a press conference on 12 March: “Borrowing or renting motorbikes is no longer allowed.

“If you are a tourist, then act like a tourist.”

Foreign nationals are regularly seen riding motorbikes without helmets or clothes, and “violating” traffic rules, Mr Koster claimed.