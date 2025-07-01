Australia flights cancelled as bomb cyclone hits New South Wales

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A bomb cyclone sweeping Australia’s east coast has forced the cancellation of dozens of domestic flights to and from Sydney.

Severe weather conditions, including heavy rain and strong winds, have forced major airlines to cut scheduled flights out of Sydney Airport.

As of Tuesday morning (1 July), Qantas has cancelled at least 30 domestic services, while Virgin Australia has grounded 20 flights, according to the airport’s latest updates.

Flights connecting major Australian cities, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne are among the affected routes.

A spokesperson for Virgin Australia said: “Some services on Virgin Australia's network have been impacted by adverse weather in Sydney and Newcastle today.”

Sydney Airport reduced its operations to one runway amid the adverse weather conditions in line with International Civil Aviation Organisation safety regulations, said Airservices Australia.

Jetstar has at least eight cancelled domestic arrivals to the New South Wales aviation hub on Tuesday.

The airline said in a statement: “Severe weather conditions across New South Wales are currently impacting flight operations. As a result, a number of flights in and out of Sydney have been cancelled, and further delays are expected throughout the day.

“Impacted customers have been contacted directly and moved to the next available services. Our teams are continuing to closely monitor the situation and are working hard to minimise disruption where possible.

“We encourage all customers to check the status of their flight at j etstar.com or via the Jetstar app before heading to the airport.”

A “bomb cyclone” is a rapidly intensifying storm associated with a sudden and significant drop in atmospheric pressure.

On Tuesday, Australian authorities warned that parts of New South Wales could expect the weather to worsen in the next 24 hours, with up to 250mm (9.8 inches) of rain and winds up to 125kmph (78mph) predicted.

Residents living in areas vulnerable to coastal erosion have been told to leave their homes, with minor flood warnings also in place.

So far, no international flights have been affected by the weather disruption.

Passengers are urged to check directly with airlines for the latest updates, as conditions are expected to remain hazardous through Wednesday.

Sydney Airport said: “With the possibility of severe weather approaching this week, be sure to monitor updates from your airline regarding the status of your flight.”

