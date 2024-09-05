Support truly

A new tourism initiative being labelled a “world-first” is encouraging more visitors to head to Australia’s Great Barrier Reef – with chances to save money by learning about protecting the natural phenomenon.

As an increasing number of destinations fight back against mass tourism, Tourism Tropical North Queensland (TTNQ) is bucking this trend and calling for visitors from the UK and to become a “Guardian of the Reef”.

Because while the reef faces many threats, including coral bleaching and coral-eating starfish, tourists are not considered a risk to it – less than 10 per cent of the site’s 133,000 square miles sees tourist activity, with one official from the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority describing tourism as being at the forefront of conservation for the Unesco World Heritage site.

Conservation-curious travellers can visit the newly launched website and work through a series of short educational videos and read through facts about the site, with a reward system offering discounts off of Expedia bookings to the Great Barrier Reef.

Marine biologist Dr Eric Fisher inspects a restoration site at Moore Reef on the Great Barrier Reef ( Luke Marsden )

The travel firm has partnered with TTNQ and the Reef Authority to launch the programme in the UK, the US and Australia, while also making a US$50,000 (£38,000) donation to the Great Barrier Reef Foundation.

Participants who complete the educational webpage reach the ‘ocean floor’, where they can enter a draw to win a trip to the Great Barrier Reef as well as unlocking exclusive experiences.

These include staying at Australia’s first underwater accommodation, Reefstay, and joining an expert reef guide for a private guided snorkel safari among the coral.

Those who reach the end will receive 20 per cent off selected bookings with Expedia.

“Understanding your impact on the reef is the first step to acting with greatness,” said Mark Olsen, CEO of TTNQ.

The Great Barrier Reef is home to 142 eco-certified operators, the highest number in Australia, making up 30 per cent of Ecotourism Australia’s eco-certified operators.

Anyone visiting the reef are charged an “Environmental Management Charge” of AU$8 (£4), which Fred Nucifora, Reef Authority general manager (strategic policy and partnerships), said means everyone is “contributing to its conservation”.

“This fee supports vital efforts such as the management of the marine park, control programmes for the crown-of-thorns starfish, and various education and conservation initiatives.”

In the first three quarters of the 2023–24 financial year, the fee raised AU$9.11 million (£4.65 million).

“This world-first programme gives global reach to the mantra of ‘See it. Love it. Protect it.’,” said Dr Eric Fisher, marine biologist and master reef guide for GBR Biology/Reef Unlimited.

“Our Great Barrier Reef operators see this every day when their passengers walk away from their Great Barrier Reef experience with a new appreciation of the diversity and beauty of the world’s largest ecosystem and a greater understanding of the current health of the reef.”