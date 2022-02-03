“We’ve opened the borders to backpackers,” Australia’s prime minister told a Queensland radio station.

Unlike regular tourists or people making family visits, working holidaymakers can enter Australia despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The leader, Scott Morrison, added: “We’re also now providing a rebate, if they come in the next three months.

“They will get their visa application fee refunded when they get here.”

These are the key questions and answers about the scheme

What’s the big idea?

In normal times Australia has a flourishing programme that allows young adults to have a one-year working holiday, with short-term jobs interspersed with travel and study. The scheme began in 1975. While the coronavirus pandemic put the programme on hold, parts of Australia are now opening up. Working holidaymakers can now travel to the states of Victoria and New South Wales – ahead of tourists, businesspeople and family visitors.

What is the age range?

For Brits, between 18 and 30 years old (inclusive). “If you apply for the visa while you are 30, but turn 31 before we have made a decision, we can still grant you the visa,” say the Australia authorities.

Canadian, French and Irish citizens can take up the opportunity aged up to 35.

How much does it cost?

British applicants need a “Subclass 417” visa. The visa application charge (VAC) is A$495 (£265). But working holidaymaker visa holders who arrive in Australia before 19 April 2022 can apply for a refund of the fee. They can also work for more than six months with one employer, in any sector, anywhere in Australia.

Do I need to have cash on me?

Yes. The government says: “You must have enough money to support yourself while you are in Australia [and] leave Australia at the end of your stay.

“This is usually about A$5,000 [£2,700] for your initial stay, plus the fare to where you are going after leaving Australia.”

Are there any medical checks?

“To meet the health requirement you must be free from any disease or condition that is a significant healthcare and community service cost to the Australian community [or] likely to limit the access of Australian citizens and permanent residents to healthcare and community services that are in short supply by placing demand on those services,” reads the guidance.

You may have to undergo a medical examination.

Character references?

You will be barred if you have “a substantial criminal record” or “your past and present criminal or general conduct shows that you are not of good character”. You may be asked to provide a police certificate.

You must accept the Australian Values Statement, which encompasses “mutual respect; tolerance; compassion for those in need; equality of opportunity for all; [and] the English language as the national language”.

What sort of work can or must I do?

Anything you like. If you want to extend the trip beyond a year, or have a second go at a working holiday visa, you will need to complete 88 days of specified work – in industries such as farming, fishing, construction and bushfire recovery work in designated disaster areas.

Do I need a job offer in advance?

No. You can apply once in Australia. Tourism Australia says: “One of the best things about a working holiday is the freedom. If you have a sense of adventure and you’re keen to move around Australia, then it’s possible to find work as you travel. Leads could come from anywhere, so keep your ears open around your hostel and keep an eye out for job postings.”

Didn’t I read the UK was going to get a “Brexit benefit”?

Under the UK-Australia Free Trade Agreement, which has yet to take effect, the age limit will be raised to 35 and British citizens will be able to travel and work for up to three years.

The UK government says: “Young people will no longer have to work on a farm to use this visa to live and work in Australia.”