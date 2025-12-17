The world’s most expensive passport is about to get even pricier

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australia has long topped the league table for the price of passports – and, from New Year’s Day, leaving the country will become even more expensive.

Between the start of 2024 and 2025, the cost of a 10-year adult Australian passport rose twice, with the increases amounting to 19 per cent. Currently the price is A$412 (£205), believed to be the first time a standard passport has topped £200 anywhere in the world.

The price is set to increase still further on 1 January 2026 in line with inflation. The Independent calculates the new price is likely to be A$426 (£212).

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, which issues passports, says the document “has a high security photo page made of layered plastic”. The passport is said to be“harder to forge and less susceptible to damage”. The visa pages show 17 Australian landscapes “in spectacular true colour”.

open image in gallery Rock solid: Pages from an Australian passport showing a night view of Uluru under ultra-violet light ( Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade )

A family of four, including two children under 16, will pay almost A$1,300 (£646). Applicants are told to allow six weeks for a passport, compared with three weeks in the UK.

For comparison, a UK passport is less than half as much as the standard Australian travel document, at £94.50. The price increased in April this year, with no current plans for the next rise.

The monthly cost of an Australian passport will be £1.77, compared with just 79p in the UK.

Australians aged 75 and above can get a half-price five-year passport if they do not expect to be able to make use of a 10-year one.

While visitors to the UK and Ireland do not need any spell of minimum validity, Australians travelling to the rest of EU and wider Schengen area must have at least three months remaining on the day they intend to leave the European bloc – reducing the value of their passport.

The Independent has asked the Australian government to comment.

The UK passport is among the most expensive in Europe. The only nations with significantly higher prices are:

Switzerland CHF145 (£136)

Denmark DKK893 (£105)

Italy €116 (£102); the fee is set to rise by 1.3 per cent on 1 January

Switzerland and many other Schengen Area nations have a national ID card alternative which is much cheaper and allows travel to more than 30 nations (but not the UK).

Any British or Australian resident who is entitled to an Irish passport can enjoy unfettered access to the UK and the Schengen area for an outlay of €90 (£79), including an overseas postal fee.

Read more: Foreign Office issues warning for popular winter sun destination after diarrhoea outbreak