Austria will scrap its “virus variant list” - which currently subjects Britons to extra travel restrictions - from Monday 24 January, the tourist board has announced.

The UK has been on the list since 25 December, along with countries including Denmark and the Netherlands.

Due to fears about the Omicron variant, countries on the list are currently subjected to extra travel rules, meaning only travellers with a booster jab can avoid quarantine on arrival in Austria.

Everyone else permitted to enter has to self-isolate for 10 days after arrival.

From Monday, UK travellers who have had either two or three vaccine jabs will be able to enter without quarantine - those who have only had two jabs will need to present a negative PCR test result from within the past 72 hours.

Children under the age of 12 do not need proof of vaccination/recovery or a PCR test if accompanied by fully vaccinated (two doses) adults.

The current “virus variant list” rules remain until midnight on Sunday.

The tourist board has also clarified the rules for expiry dates on proof of vaccination.

The time-limit on an NHS Covid Pass is stricter when travellers are using it to gain access to venues while in Austria - the second vaccination dose “expires” after 180 days, meaning Brits will need a booster jab after that time period in order for their pass to be valid.

However, when showing a Covid Pass to enter the country, travellers get a more lenient time limit on the second vaccine dose of 270 days.

“From 1 February 2022, two-dose vaccinations are only valid for 180 days when IN Austria. However, for ENTERING the 270 days remain in place. The booster vaccination is valid for 270 days in both scenarios,” reads a statement on Austria.info.

Austria is the second most popular ski destination for British travellers after France - with both countries imposing strict travel rules on the UK this winter following the emergence of the new coronavirus variant.