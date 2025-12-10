Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John Wareing’s lunchtime train from Preston to London on 1 December was a mildly irritating 18 minutes late. But Avanti West Coast has a generous Delay Repay policy that applies if trains are as little as a quarter-hour behind schedule. So the 72-year-old from Lancashire put in an online compensation claim.

Mr Wareing, a retired HR manager, expected £10.10 back – representing one-eighth of the cost of his £80.85 return ticket. But three days later he received an email from the rail firm saying: “If your claim is approved for the delay you have entered, you can expect to receive compensation of £10,106.25.”

The figure is 1,000 times higher than the amount stipulated by Avanti West Coast’s policy to repay 12.5 per cent of the cost of a return ticket when one leg is delayed by 15-29 minutes.

If paid, it would allow Mr Wareing passenger to buy a round trip from Preston to London every week for over two years.

He told The Independent: “As yet I am still awaiting my compensation. It will be interesting to see how automated the process is or whether they have some human intervention to stop my windfall. I will of course be telling Avanti if they do pay up the £10k.”

But when the rail firm investigated at the request of The Independent, staff discovered that Mr Wareing had slipped up when completing the online form. Instead of entering the actual cost of the ticket, £80.85, he mistakenly tapped in £80,850.

The software is programmed to calculate the potential payout based on the length of the delay and what the passenger says they paid.

An Avanti West Coast spokesperson said: “This was an autogenerated response based of the figure the customer supplied as part of the delay repay process. The claim would be looked into and they would be paid the correct amount they are due as a result of the delay.”

Mr Wareing has yet to receive any compensation, but spoke warmly of Avanti West Coast: “On Delay Repay, I have always found it straightforward and reliable to claim and this is based on plenty of experience.

“To be fair to Avanti, I would say that 80-90 per cent of the delays we have had over the years have been due to Network Rail infrastructure issues and not Avanti themselves. But they just naturally get all the flak.

“Although the other two long-distance trains we have taken recently – from Tashkent to Samarkand and then on to Bukhara in October – were both bang on time.”

The Uzbekistan Railways policy on late trains is different from that of Avanti West Coast. The state-run Central Asian rail firm issues refunds for heavily delayed trains only if the traveller decides to abandon the journey – but if “the passenger is intoxicated” they will not get their money back.

