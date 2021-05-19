Premium economy comes to trains – for a £15 fee

Premium economy is back on the rails – with Avanti West Coast reintroducing a class between standard and first.

The company that runs trains between London, the West Midlands, northwest England and Glasgow has launched “Standard Premium”.

Unlike previous upgraded offerings, Avanti is converting lightly used first-class carriages for passengers who are happy to pay extra for more space and separation.

Initially the new class is available only as an upgrade on the day of travel. Prices range from £15 for Birmingham to London to £30 for Glasgow to London.

Advance purchase tickets for Standard Premium will be on sale from July for travel from September.

Phil Whittingham, manager director at Avanti West Coast, said: “Standard Premium will set a new benchmark for UK rail travel.

“Our new class of travel will offer greater choice and provide a unique offer which meets customers’ changing needs as they return to rail. This new feature is another step in raising the bar for excellence on the railway.”

Mark Smith, the former British Rail manager who runs the Seat61.com international rail website, said: “Many companies only allow their staff to travel in standard class even if there are attractive Advance fares available in first.

“So the solution is something almost as good, but which still says ‘standard’ on the ticket.

“I think this is a great idea for business travellers that can’t travel first class.”

Train operators have seen passenger numbers collapse since the coronavirus pandemic began. The most recent Department for Transport figures show three out of five travellers are staying away from trains.

First-class travel has been particularly hard hit. Avanti West Coast is converting one carriage on all 11-coach trains from first to standard, starting later this year.

There is concern over social distancing on trains, and the added space is expected to appeal to worried passengers.

Avanti West Coast said a survey showed 96 per cent of respondents said they were either “highly likely” or “likely” to upgrade to Standard Premium for future journeys, citing extra space as a key benefit.

While “real” first class passengers continue to enjoy complimentary catering, standard and Standard Premium passengers must pay for food and drink through a new at-seat ordering system.

Mark Smith said the move emulated similar changes in Continental Europe.

“Setting aside one or two single class low-cost train services such as Ouigo, the trends in Europe has been towards more classes giving people more choice,” he said.

For example both Italo and train Italia high-speed trains in Italy offer four classes, and Czech and Austrian Railjets offer three. And of course Eurostar offers three.”