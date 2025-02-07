Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman was met by police after being accused of racially abusing a fellow passenger on a train from London to Manchester, with the incident recorded and shared online.

The alleged incident occurred on an Avanti West Coast train journey from Euston to Manchester Piccadilly at around 11.13am on 3 February.

A TikTok video posted by @therealdrmero on Tuesday shows the woman repeatedly telling the passenger sitting across from her to “go back to Morocco or Tunisia”.

In response, the man recording the heated encounter asked “I was born here, were you born here?”

The woman replied: “It doesn’t look like it to me.”

When told “that is racist what you said, don't disrespect me like that” she said “serves you right”.

The man claimed she had been “staring” during the whole journey, giving him “dirty looks” and “sticking the middle finger up”.

At the end of the almost three-minute video, the man informed the woman he was recording, who defended her comments by saying “good, show it to the police, go on” and that she had “no regrets”.

In a follow-up video captioned “See it. Say it. Sorted.”, the woman appears to be escorted away from the train by a British Transport Police officer.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Officers received a text report to 61016 at about 11.45am on 3 February concerning racial abuse on a train from Euston to Manchester.

“Officers met the train at Stoke railway station and identified people in connection. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

“Anyone who can assist is asked to contact British Transport Police by either calling 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016. Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number 248 of 3 February 2025.”

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast