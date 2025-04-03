Easter travel chaos as popular holiday destinations to be hit by aviation strikes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two aviation strikes taking place in Italy and Greece are scheduled to occur during the busy Easter period as many families are set to jet off on holiday during the school break.

The strikes are slated to impact two of the most popular holiday destinations among Brits seeking a bit of sun in Europe, Italy and Greece, as trade unions in both countries have called for industrial action during Easter.

Easyjet flight attendants in Italy are set to walk out for four hours on 9 April between 10.30am and 2.30pm local time across the country, with some flights to and from Milan and Naples airports expected to be disrupted.

The strike is being led by the Italian Federation of Transport Workers (FILT), the Italian General Confederation of Labour (CGIL) and the Italian Union of Transport (UIL), the Italian Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport said.

In a statement, EasyJet told The Independent: “EasyJet has been formally advised of a four-hour air transport workers strike including some Italian-based cabin crew unions on Wednesday 9 April 2025, which is expected to impact some flights to and from Milan and Naples airports.”

“We would like to reassure customers that we are doing all possible to minimise any disruption as a result of the strike action and should any flights be impacted we will be contacting customers directly with their options to help rearrange their plans,” the airline added.

The strike will come just over a month since easyJet pilots also staged a four-hour strike, with passengers warned by Italian airports that cancellations or delays would impact their flights.

Staff from the Italian carrier Aeroitalia were also included in the pilot walkout over ongoing disputes on pay, working conditions and employment terms for staff in the European aviation industry.

This time around on 9 April, the easyJet strike will fall on the same day as another walkout in Europe, bolstering potential flight disruption across the continent.

Greek air traffic controllers are set to participate in a 24-hour strike called by the public sector employee federation ADEDY on 9 April.

The Greek Air Traffic Controllers’ Association told The Independent: “Unfortunately, air traffic control in Greece is in a bad situation as we have staffing shortages and equipment problems which cause a lot of delays in the last years and will cause a lot this year as well.”

They added tourism continues to rise in the country, but due to outdated surveillance and communication systems, as well as staffing shortages, there are restrictions which cannot keep up with the flight demand.

The Greek Air Traffic Controllers’ Association said during the full-day strike, staff would only handle certain types of flights, including medical and search and rescue services, humanitarian aid and military flights, and emergencies, Greek news outlets have reported.

This means that the disruption will largely focus on commercial flights to the popular holiday hotspot.

ADEDY called the strike to demand the reinstatement of bonus holiday salaries, real wage increases and action taken over the housing crisis.

This comes after Greek air traffic controllers participated in a nationwide general strike in late February, that grounded almost all flights for a day in and out of the country.

The walkout was part of a general strike that demanded justice for 57 victims who died in a train crash in Tempe, northern Greece, two years ago.

The victims died in a head-on collision between a freight train and a passenger train, which exposed shortcomings in the safety equipment in Greece’s railway system and led to the resignation of the transport minister.

The Independent has contacted easyJet, the Italian Federation of Transport Workers, the Italian General Confederation of Labour, the Italian Union of Transport, the Italian Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, the Greek Air Traffic Controller Association and ADEDY for comment.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast