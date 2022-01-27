Commuters are to be offered free bacon sandwiches and coffees as part of a new Rail Delivery Group (RDG) scheme to lure people back on to peak-time trains.

The group says that peak-time passenger numbers have risen by just 5 per cent following this week’s “return to the office”, and hopes its new initiative of giving away commuter-friendly freebies will boost train capacity.

The scheme, launching in the next few weeks, will offer “rewards” such as a Greggs bacon sandwich, Pure takeaway coffee, and various app and entertainment subscriptions and downloads.

Up to 1,000 Greggs bacon butties are up for grabs.

If you’re not into pork, more techy freebies include a one-month subscription to The Mindfulness App, a two-month subscription with audiobooks.com, and a free three-month trial of the TIDAL HiFi music app.

Commuters will be able to sign up at nationalrail.co.uk/commuter and choose the reward they want - giving information about their train journey in order to bag one of the complimentary incentives.

You don’t need proof of a train ticket, but you will have to give a phone number, email address and the details of your typical commute.

You’ll then be sent a code or voucher with details of how to redeem your prize in-store.

Pure boss Spencer Craig said: “Like most businesses that rely on the commuter market, we saw our customer base drop by over 50 per cent due to the work-from-home restrictions coming into force, and rail commuters no longer coming into the city.

“We’re delighted to be working with the rail industry on their commuter rewards platform and look forward to welcoming customers back and providing them with delicious, nutritious meals and drinks on the go.”

Despite the government lifting the advice that people should work from home wherever possible last week, rail passenger numbers remain at around 53 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

Analysis from The Independent earlier this month showed that based on the latest Department for Transport (DfT) figures, rail use on the first 10 working days of 2022 was at just 47 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

The figures for the London Underground were identical.

However, private car use over the first 10 working days of 2022 averaged 81 per cent.