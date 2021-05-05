Rich family seeks couple to work as live-in cleaners in the Bahamas for £90,000 salary

A super-rich family is looking for a couple to work as live-in cleaners at luxury properties in the Bahamas and Florida.

A job advert posted with upscale recruitment firm Polo & Tweed, based in Mayfair, London, promises a salary of up to £90,000 for an “experienced domestic couple”.

The ultra-high-net-worth family of four are based between lavish properties in Naples, Florida and the Bahamas – although since the start of the pandemic, the advert states that most of their time is spent on the holiday island.

Full healthcare, a car and private accommodation at the properties will be provided to the successful couple, the job ad states.

Applicants should “have a positive can-do attitude” and be “self-confident, discreet, professional with excellent manners” and well as “very well presented”.

Duties would include things such as housekeeping, daily cleaning of the property and laundry; as well as daily errands and odd jobs such as “picking up guests from the airport”.

“You should be discreet and well mannered, and the family are friendly and relaxed, but still like their home to be presented to the highest degree. You should be able to manage guests, perform front of house duties, and be able to manage the household from a day-to-day perspective,” the advert states.

The working hours are five days a week, Monday to Friday, from 8am to 5pm.