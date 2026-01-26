Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One of Mexico’s most popular holiday destinations has increased its tourist tax for 2026, despite only launching six months prior.

Baja California Sur, a state on the Baja California peninsula, has announced that the “Embrace It” levy has risen from $470 MXN (£19.79) to $488 MXN (£20.55), applying to all international travellers staying in the state for more than 24 hours.

The state is popular for its luxurious resorts in Los Cabos, long stretches of beach by the Sea of Cortez and high-end adventure activities.

When it was first introduced in July 2025, the state’s government said the taxes would be put towards preserving the natural environment, community development and local tourism infrastructure.

Funds are allocated to sustainability projects such as the protection of coral reefs, cenotes and natural parks, as well as managing the environmental impact of increasing tourist numbers.

Investment will also be given to public services, including waste management, clean energy and eco-tourism education.

Payments are made via the government’s Travelkore platform, and tourists must present their proof of payment at the state’s entry and exit points.

Children under 12 and Mexican citizens do not have to pay the tax, but everyone else must pay, no matter if they are travelling for business, holiday, study or medical care.

Tourist taxes in Mexico have long been the subject of debate. Mexico’s federal government made a U-turn on a hefty cruise tax last year that would have seen passengers being charged $42 (£30) each for docking at its ports.

The tax was introduced in July 2025 for a thirteen month period, at $5 (£3.66) per person. From August 2026 to July 2027, it will then increase to $10 (£7.32) per person and then $15 (£11) in 2027-2028. By November 2028, it will increase to $21 (£15.36) per passenger. The fee will be collected once per itinerary.

