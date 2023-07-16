Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.

With so much happening in the world of travel, you may have missed two tragic tales from the same Spanish island resort in the past three weeks. On 23 June, John McKenna, a 22-year-old from Carlisle, died after falling from a hotel balcony in San Antonio in Ibiza late at night. This week, a 35-year-old British male died in the same resort in similar circumstances.

Out of respect for their grieving families and friends, I will not speculate about what may have led to their fatal falls. But they are the latest victims in a sequence of tragedies. During the average summer, 10 young people – mostly male, mostly British – fall to their deaths from balconies in Spain and other Mediterranean countries.

The phenomenon of “balconing” even has its own Wikipedia entry. Abta, the travel association says: “Many accidents occur due to holidaymakers taking risks, such as climbing from one balcony to another or jumping into the pool from their balcony, and after drinking alcohol.” Which helps to explain why holiday companies and hoteliers take a hard line at such foolhardy behaviour.

A reader, Steve L, contacted me this week because his son has just returned early from a “lads’ holiday” in Ibiza.

He writes: “My son went to Spain recently with four friends and shared two rooms. The two lads in the other adjoining room found it funny on the first day to make a few trips over the divide in the sixth-floor balconies.”

Staff at the hotel saw what was happening and immediately intervened. Steve reports: “The two lads did a runner from the hotel with their stuff and left the others. The hotel staff went to the room with my son and two friends and asked them to leave.”

The three pointed out they had done nothing wrong and wanted to stay. But the police were called and they were turfed out.

“They were out on the streets at midnight and ended up having to arrange to a flight home next morning,” writes Steve.

“The holiday company said they all had to take responsibility because it was a group booking. They advised them to try to claim on travel insurance. What do you advise?”

First, I advise ignoring the ludicrous suggestion that travel insurance might pay out.

I am sorry to hear that the three lads were tarred with the same brush of irresponsibility. They were innocent of any misdeed and have paid a heavy price. As the Foreign Office says in its advice for Spain: “In some regions you may be fined or evicted from your hotel if you are found to be behaving irresponsibly around balconies.”

Safe as houses: balcony mural in Cannes on the French Riviera (Simon Calder)

I do not fault the holiday company for taking a hard line with parties of tourists that include reckless individuals. They are trying to reduce the relentless death toll and deter behaviour that endangers other guests and hotel staff.

Jet 2 tells its customers: “You are responsible for your actions and the effect they may have on others. We take a zero-tolerance stance with regard to any person who threatens the safety, comfort and wellbeing of customers and colleagues.

“If you are disruptive on your holiday we can remove you from your accommodation and you will be responsible for your own return home and for any other members of your group who cannot or will not travel without you. You will not be entitled to a refund in either case and we will not provide compensation or meet any costs or expenses.”

Balconies pose dangers to all kinds of holidaymakers, most of whom do not take silly risks. Abta has a useful page on balcony safety. It ends: “If you lose your room key, always contact reception, if someone is not on the desk, either call the contact number for the night porter or security, or stay in a friend’s room. No matter what, don’t try and access your room via your balcony.”

I know. It shouldn’t need saying. But I have done plenty of stupid things while travelling, particularly when young. I have been lucky enough to live to tell the tale and enjoy more adventures. And I want everyone to come home safe after having the time of their young lives.