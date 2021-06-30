British tourists arrive in Balearics as islands added to green list

The Balearic Islands are gearing up for an influx of tourists this week as they officially join the UK’s “green list” for quarantine-free travel.

Thousands of Britons are expected to descend on the tourism hotspots of Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca over the next week, in a boost for summer holidays.

In last Thursday’s traffic light update, the Balearics were added to the green register, alongside Madeira and Malta. The rules came into force at 4am on Wednesday, and anybody who arrives into the UK after this date isn’t required to self-isolate.

However, the Balearics have not gone “full” green: they have been placed on the “green watchlist”, which means that their status could change to amber at short notice.

From Friday, Spain will tighten its entry requirements for UK arrivals in response to a spike in Delta cases. All unvaccinated Britons will be required to present a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours.

Travel industry bosses in the Balearics reacted positively to making the green grade last week.

“This is long-awaited and very positive news which is extremely important to us in order to boost the summer season,” said Susana Mora, President of Menorca.

“Menorca is ready to welcome back British tourists, with the highest safety standards. Thanks to a collective effort, we can proudly say that we are today one of the safest destinations in Spain and Europe.”

Pedro Homar, manager of Palma Tourist Board, said: “The UK is one of our main tourism markets and this is a very welcome boost for our tourism sector. The last year has been very challenging with many of our hoteliers and tourism businesses relying on UK visitors.

“There’s no better time for British visitors to visit Palma and Mallorca for a relaxing break or to enjoy many of our cultural attractions. The sun is shining, we have extremely sophisticated tourism and health infrastructure and we are reading and waiting with open arms.”

However, infections are rising in the island group, says travel expert Paul Charles, which could spell a downgrade to amber.

Nearly 1,700 students have tested positive after what is being called a “mega outbreak” in Mallorca, health authorities on the Spanish island said on Wednesday, as British tourists were expected to arrive.

More than 5,000 people have been asked to go into isolation for 10 days on the island or in other parts of Spain after returning from student trips to Mallorca to celebrate an end of term break.

The government uses three main criteria when deciding whether to grade a destination as green: pace of vaccination roll-out; the presence of any variants; and low infection levels.