Two tourists killed in freak accident in Bali’s Monkey Forest

Two tourists were killed when a large tree fell in the Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary in Bali’s Ubud on 10 December.

The incident occurred around 12.10pm local time and was reportedly triggered by a “sudden and strong gust of wind”, according to the forest management.

The two tourists – a 32-year-old French woman identified as F Justine Christine and a 42-year-old South Korean woman named Kim Hyoeun – were killed in the freak accident. A third tourist, Lee Sunni, also from South Korea, was seriously injured, The Jakarta Globe reported.

A video circulating on social media shows visitors walking through the sanctuary, then pausing and turning to flee. Seconds later, a tree crashes to the ground, crushing the women.

The Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary is a nature reserve and temple complex located in Ubud, in the hills of Bali. The sanctuary, which is home to over 1,260 macaques, was closed for two days following the accident.

The macaques are a major draw for tourists.

Forest management has yet to provide further details on the specific tree that fell, including its species and age, and whether there were any prior indications that it posed a risk to visitors.

open image in gallery The Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary is a nature reserve and temple complex located in Ubud, in the hills of Bali ( Sacred Monkey Forest Ubud Sanctuary )

The Bali Monkey Forest Sanctuary holds a sacred significance for the local Balinese and the temples, including Pura Dalem Agung Padangtegal – dedicated to the spirit of the forest – are regularly used for religious ceremonies.

The forest management emphasised that the tree that fell was in good condition and that the incident was caused by extreme weather conditions, Channel News Asia reported, citing an Instagram post by the forest management.

In a statement to the press, the sanctuary earlier said: “As a forest conservation area dedicated to environmental preservation and the safety of our visitors, Sacred Monkey Forest Ubud carries out routine weekly and monthly maintenance and conservation work, including inspections of tree conditions and the surrounding environment.”

The statement added: “We also advise all visitors to remain vigilant and refrain from entering the area during rainy weather.”

However, it remains unclear whether any weather warnings were issued beforehand.

The Independent has reached out to the Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary in Ubud for further comment.