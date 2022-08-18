Bali tourist’s prank photo backfires after he winds up needing medical attention

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A prank by an Australian tourist has backfired after he was left seeking medical attention while on holiday in Bali.

Isaac Power, from Brisbane, shared a picture of himself drinking water from a hose by a statue above the pool at his rented villa.

The photo, shared in the Bali Bogans Facebook group – a page for Australians travelling to Bali – was accompanied with another image of the man receiving medical attention from a team of travelling doctors.

“Shout-out [to] doctor Ari, he’s still alive,” he wrote in the group.

The post garnered more than 1,000 reactions from fellow travellers, who expressed their sympathy but also let Mr Power know it was his fault.

Some called him a “rookie” for making the mistake of drinking the water in Bali.

“Must be a first time rookie drinking that Bali water,” one traveller wrote on the page.

“OMG you drank that ha … I guess we all go through it,” another commented.

“Good old Bali belly it’s def [sic] an experience, that’s for sure.”

A Perth resident questioned if the prank was worth the pain, writing: “All fun and games until you sh*t yourself.”

One traveller mentioned that her son was “violently ill for days” after ingesting a small amount of pool water.

“It was sad to watch,” she wrote. “Dr said bacteria from the pool had done it... A few days later our pool was green.”

While some commenters scolded Mr Power for drinking the water, many defended his actions.

“You live and you learn,” one woman said. “He was having fun! He will know for next time.”

Another member of the group suggested the Brisbane man would be drinking beers again that evening after receiving treatment.