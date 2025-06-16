Tourists face a soaking this summer as locals find their protest symbol

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In Barcelona, a group of tourists found themselves the targets of an unusual form of protest when a woman armed with a plastic water gun sprayed them as they sat at an outdoor table.

This incident highlights a growing trend in Spain, where locals are increasingly using water guns to voice their concerns about the impact of over-tourism on their communities.

The water gun, once a harmless toy, has now become a symbol of resistance against the pressures of mass tourism in the country.

The phenomenon started last July, when a fringe, left-wing activist group based in Barcelona that promotes the “degrowth” of the city’s successful tourism sector held its first successful rally. Some brought water guns to shoot one another and stay cool in the summer heat.

“What happened later went viral, but in reality it was just kind of a joke by a group of people who brought water guns because it was hot," Adriana Coten, one of the organizers of Neighborhood Assembly for Tourism Degrowth, told The Associated Press.

open image in gallery People demonstrate next to a restaurant during a protest against overtourism in the Balearic island of Mallorca, Spain, Sunday, June 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu Parra) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Then, some turned their water guns from each other to tourists. The images went around the world, becoming a publicity coup for the anti-tourism cause.

The guns reappeared in April when the same group stopped a tour bus in Barcelona, the Catalan capital.

open image in gallery A protester holds a water gun during a protest against overtourism in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, June 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Pau Venteo) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

On Sunday, around a thousand people marched from a luxury shopping boulevard popular with affluent foreigners before police stopped them from getting closer to Barcelona's top sight-seeing destination: La Sagrada Familia church.

The marchers spritzed unsuspecting tourists along the way, chanting slogans and carrying protest signs. One read: “One more tourist, one less resident!”

They left a trail of stickers on hotel doors, lampposts and outdoor café tables showing a squirting water gun encircled by a message in English: “Tourist Go Home!”

Still, the number of Barcelona protesters carrying water guns was a minority — and in the gun-toting group, many were only shoot in the air or at each other.

One dad was toting his baby in a front-pack, water gun in hand.

open image in gallery Spain Overtourism Water Guns ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Can the water gun really change the minds of tourists, authorities or the businesses that drive the industry? Depends on who you ask.

Protester Lourdes Sánchez and her teenage daughter, each holding a water gun, said the gun "really isn’t to hurt anyone.”

“This is a symbol to say that we are fed up of how tourism industry is transforming our country into a theme park,” Sánchez said.

Another demonstrator, Andreu Martínez, acknowledged it was “to bother the tourists a bit."

Laurens Schocher, a 46-year-old architect, said he didn't shoot any suspected tourists but hoped that carrying a water gun would bring more attention to their cause.

“I don’t think the tourists will get it," he said. "I think this is to send a message to authorities.”

open image in gallery A protester holds a water gun during a protest against overtourism in the Balearic island of Mallorca, Spain, Sunday, June 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu Parra) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The marchers had no monster, pump-action water cannons most kids use for backyard battles in the summer. Theirs were the old-school, cheap-o water guns that send a slim jet of water not that far away.

Some tourists who were sprayed took it in stride, even claiming it was refreshing on a day with temperatures pushing up to around 30 degrees Celsius (87 Fahrenheit).

But there were moments of tension. When several marchers squirted workers at a large hostel, tempers flared and one worker spat at his attackers as the slammed the hostel door shut.

Nora Tsai, who had just arrived from Taiwan on a short visit, was among those doused on Sunday. She said she was a bit frightened and saddened. The “Tourist go home!" chants didn't help either.

“I still like Barcelona," she said. "I have met a lot of people who were kind.”