New £218m Essex railway station to open this autumn
Commuters will travel from Beaulieu Park Station to London Liverpool Street in 40 minutes
A new £218 million railway station is on track to open in the UK this autumn.
Beaulieu Park Station in Chelmsford, Essex, is expected to welcome commuters later this year following a two-year multi-million pound construction project.
Operated by Greater Anglia, the station will ferry commuters to and from London Liverpool Street in just 40 minutes.
With three platforms, two car parks and a taxi rank, the stop will be served by the Beaulieu Parkway relief road and the Chelmsford North-East bypass.
The railway hub is the first new station to be built on the Great Eastern Main Line in more than 100 years.
Essex County Council, in collaboration with Chelmsford City Council and Network Rail, secured £218 million of government funding to begin construction in March 2023.
According to Essex County Council, Beaulieu Park will “ease pressure on the existing train station and reduce car journeys into the city centre.”
The Beaulieu Park project was originally scheduled for completion in 2026 as part of the new Chelmsford Garden Community.
Chelmsford’s Garden Community has planning permission for 4,350 homes, local shops, health services and the first all-through primary and secondary school in Essex.
Councillor Louise McKinlay said: “Essex is pioneering the type of infrastructure-supported growth that's on the national agenda, being bold and ambitious in our commitment to future-proofing the county and putting investment where it's most needed.
“The new Beaulieu Park station is a testament to this, and the role it will play in transforming travel in this part of Chelmsford and surrounding areas will have a positive impact for years to come.
“The progress being made to build the station is remarkable and I want to thank everyone involved for their hard work to get the project to this stage. I'm very much looking forward to the station opening later this year.”
