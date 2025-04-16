UK Foreign Office gives new travel advice for Belgium due to nationwide strikes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK’s Foreign Office has updated its travel advice in light of nationwide strikes in Belgium that are severely disrupting transport across the country.

With the Easter school holidays now in full swing and bank holiday weekends ahead, April provides ample time for short spring city breaks in Europe.

However, the UK government has given a warning to anyone planning to travel to Belgium of national strike action.

“Unions plan to hold nationwide strikes on the 13th of every month until further notice,” the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said in an update published on Wednesday, 15 April.

“A general strike is planned for 29 April and may cause severe travel disruption across the entire country.

“Monitor local news and check with your travel provider regarding potential delays.”

The Foreign Office adds that strike action is an “ongoing issue” in Belgium that can affect international travel as well as cause severe disruption across the country.

It adds that strike action may be announced at short notice, and planned strike action may be extended at short notice. Strikes can coincide with demonstrations and protests.

“For regular updates on any disruption, check local news and follow advice given by your travel provider,” the Foreign Office says.

“If you are in areas where large gatherings are taking place, remain vigilant and move away quickly if there are signs of disorder. Avoid protests, expect delays on some major roads and follow the advice of the authorities.”

The Foreign Office advises travellers to seek further domestic travel information by visiting the websites of Belgian Railways, regional public transport, as well as Brussels, Charleroi and Antwerp airports for international travel information.

In February, tens of thousands of Belgians took to the streets to protest the new government’s planned pension reforms, part of a multi-day strike that halted air traffic in the country.

Protesters clashed with police outside the headquarters of liberal centre-right party MR, with police using tear gas and a water cannon, while similar clashes also happened outside the headquarters of political party Les Engages, Reuters reported.

Brussels airport cancelled 430 flights on 13 February, while the strikes also disrupted public transport.

A similar incident happened again on 31 March, when a national strike kept flights grounded and caused some public transport disruptions as people protested against the Belgian government’s austerity plans.

The strike on 31 March saw less than half of the planned buses and trams operating in Flanders, while national railway service operated a minimal service, with less than half of all trains running, Euronews reported.

