A new luxury train, complete with fine dining, plush double beds and spa treatments, will whisk travellers out of London and through the British countryside.

Known for its popular luxury sleeper train the Royal Scotsman, which winds through the Scottish Highlands, hospitality operator Belmond has now unveiled a new sleeper that will journey through England and Wales: the Britannic Explorer.

With its 18 cabins, including a grand suite, doubles and twin, guests will be travel from the capital to three different locations, from a choice of Cornwall, the Lake District and Wales, on three-night journeys aimed at paying homage to the British tradition of touring and celebrating the art of slow travel.

Passengers on the Britannic Explorer can take optional off-train guided excursions to immerse themselves in each destination’s natural landscapes, cultural offerings and history.

They include a private tour and dinner at the Hauser & Wirth gallery and on-site restaurant Da Costa in Somerset, guided hikes through Wales, wild swimming in the Lake District and a visit to Tremenheere Sculpture Gardens in Cornwall.

open image in gallery The three grand suites are designed to reflect the brightness of an English country garden ( Belmond )

On board guests will indulge in British gastronomy designed by Michelin-starred chef Simon Rogan as the hills roll by.

Rogan’s fine dining menu will feature locally sourced ingredients, in line with his British farm-to-fork movement, with each of the three routes featuring bespoke afternoon tea, lunch and dinner menus.

Speaking about the collaboration with the luxury sleeper, Rogan said: “I am very excited to bring this approach to the launch of the Britannic Explorer, where each plate will reflect Britain’s diverse landscapes.

open image in gallery Meals on board will be designed by Michelin-starred chef Simon Rogan ( Belmond )

“I hope every passenger not only enjoys the flavours but also feels a connection between the dishes and the journey, making their time on board truly memorable.”

Passengers will also have access to the train’s botanically-inspired bar in their observation car for a cocktail or a craft beer, or perhaps relax while receiving a treatment or two in the train’s onboard spa room.

The luxury train’s all-British experience extends into the interiors of the train, with designs and colour palettes taking inspiration from the countryside and coastlines, with heritage motifs dotted throughout.

open image in gallery The botanical bar will serve passengers cocktails as they travel deeper into the countryside ( Belmond )

Gary Franklin, vice president of trains and cruises at Belmond, said: "I am incredibly proud to launch this revolutionary new train, which further enhances Belmond’s global portfolio of market-leading luxury rail experiences.

“The Britannic Explorer offers something truly unique; an opportunity to discover the rugged Cornish coastline to Snowdonia’s untamed National Park and the vast expanses of the Lake District like never before.

open image in gallery The Britannic Explorer will debut in July 2025 ( Belmond )

“We are especially delighted to welcome the esteemed Chef Simon Rogan to helm the culinary direction. His vision brings a gastronomic journey that complements the train’s spirit of adventure, celebrating British produce and highlighting the finest local specialities along the route.”

Starting its travels across the country in July 2025, the Cornwall and Lake District routes will run from Friday to Monday, while the Wales route will run from Monday to Thursday.

A trip aboard the Britannic Explorer in a double cabin starts from £11,000, including a three-night itinerary, excursions, meals, wine and other alcoholic beverages on board.

