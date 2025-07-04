Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The first luxury sleeper train in England and Wales is set to make its maiden journey later this month as it rolls out of London and into the British countryside.

Known for its popular luxury sleeper train in the Scottish Highlands, the Royal Scotsman, hospitality operator Belmond has now unveiled a new sleeper that will journey through England and Wales: the Britannic Explorer.

The new luxury train, complete with fine dining cars, 18 sleeper cabin suites and spa treatments onboard, is set to make its first journey on 21 July, bringing luxury sleeper experiences to England and Wales.

Within its cabins are three grand suites and 15 standard suites, where guests can spend three nights travelling from the capital to three different locations, Cornwall, the Lake District and Wales, on journeys aimed at paying homage to the British tradition of touring and celebrating the art of slow travel.

Passengers on the Britannic Explorer can take optional off-train guided excursions to immerse themselves in each destination’s natural landscapes, cultural offerings and history.

This includes coastal sailing and yoga sessions by the sea in Cornwall, wild swimming in the Lake District, and lavender farm visits and wood-fired saunas in Wales.

open image in gallery Three nights on this luxury sleeper train will cost at least £11,000 ( Belmond )

On board guests will indulge in British gastronomy designed by multi-Michelin-starred chef Simon Rogan as the hills roll by.

Rogan’s fine dining menu will feature locally sourced ingredients, in line with his British farm-to-fork movement, with seasonal menus rotating across the three routes.

Speaking about the collaboration with the luxury sleeper, Rogan said last year: “I am very excited to bring this approach to the launch of the Britannic Explorer, where each plate will reflect Britain’s diverse landscapes.

“I hope every passenger not only enjoys the flavours but also feels a connection between the dishes and the journey, making their time on board truly memorable.”

open image in gallery Grand Suite Living Room ( Belmond )

Passengers will also have access to the train’s botanically-inspired bar in their observation car for a cocktail or a craft beer, or perhaps relax while receiving a treatment or two in the train’s onboard spa room.

The luxury train’s all-British experience extends into the interiors of the train, with designs and colour palettes taking inspiration from the countryside and coastlines created through bespoke commissions from leading designers and artists.

Gary Franklin, vice president of trains and cruises at Belmond, said: "I am incredibly proud to launch this revolutionary new train, which further enhances Belmond’s global portfolio of market-leading luxury rail experiences.

open image in gallery Fine dining car aboard the Britannic Explorer ( Belmond )

“The Britannic Explorer offers something truly unique; an opportunity to discover the rugged Cornish coastline to Snowdonia’s untamed National Park and the vast expanses of the Lake District like never before.

“We are especially delighted to welcome the esteemed Chef Simon Rogan to helm the culinary direction. His vision brings a gastronomic journey that complements the train’s spirit of adventure, celebrating British produce and highlighting the finest local specialities along the route.”

A trip aboard the Britannic Explorer in a double cabin starts from £11,000, including a three-night itinerary, excursions, meals, wine and other alcoholic beverages on board.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast