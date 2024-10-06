Berlin has been named the best place for dining solo – here’s where to eat

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Berlin has been named the best place in the world to dine out solo after 2024 saw a surge of people travelling by themselves to popular city destinations.

A new study by Kayak in collaboration with OpenTable reveals that solo travelling and solo dining have become increasingly popular, with some respondents saying that it is a form of self-care.

Nearly two in five Brits say they would choose to go and eat out by themselves when they need a break from socialising, while over a quarter said that their number one reason they like to dine out solo is because they enjoy ‘me time’.

Around 21 per cent also view solo dining as a part of their regular self-care routine, with over one in four saying the same thing about booking a city break, hiking adventure or a beach resort by themselves.

The study revealed that Berlin, Germany, was the top destination for people who want to combine the two, as they offer the best solo travel and dining experiences.

OpenTable has run down the top places that are favoured by their diners who are eating out alone, to help others find the best experience, whether they are visiting the city or a resident there.

The top pick for eating out alone is 839, a sophisticated Japanese restaurant in Charlottenburg with influences from Southern American flavours. It has a 4.7-star rating across 950 OpenTable diners.

Ottenthal Restaurant & Weinhandlung also made the list, known for its Austrian cuisine and named after a small wine-growing village in Lower Austria. The restaurant prides itself in having no “unesssary frills” as its quality can be found in the details and consistency of cooking. It also boasts a strong wine selection.

The Michelin-starred Irma la Douce in Tiergarten is also recommended for solo diners, with French cuisine created using traditional cooking and craftsmanship used to create “unpretentious” modern meals.

Over in Kreuzberg is Orania Berlin, recommended by OpenTable users due to its friendly staff and more relaxed setting.

OpenTable’s on-the-ground experts also chose their favourite solo dining sports, such as KINK Bar & Restaurant in Prenzlauer Berg, which houses an open-plan kitchen so guests can occupy themselves by watching the international cuisine being prepared by chefs, who also like to talk about the process with their guests.

Katerschmaus in Friedrichshain was also recognised as a good solo dining spot, regional German dishes in a casual setting.

Aside from Berlin, Paris was also named as one of the best places to eat out by yourself, with OpenTable’s solo diners recommending the fine dining restaurant Tracé.

Dublin came third on the list, with solo diners recommending that others should check out Chez Max, offering a French bistro-like experience that has a relaxed, casual ambience.

Laure Bornet, the VP of international growth at OpenTable, said: “Solo dining is a key dining trend of 2024, with solo diners spending 32% more per person than the average diner.

“The rise in solo dining appears to reflect a growing trend of self-investment and valuing ‘me time.’

“Restaurants are adapting to this cultural shift by offering countertop seating, kitchen views and varied portion sizes to create the perfect spaces for solo guests to enjoy their dining experience.”

There has been a 14 per cent uplift year-over-year in the UK of people wanting to dine solo, with 72 per cent of Brits arranging to eat out on their own within the next year, the study shows.

The trend of going solo is also reflected in travel, as over two-fifths (42 per cent)of Brits say they plan to travel alone next year. The demand for solo hotel rooms has also increased by nine per cent over the past 12 months.

“Solo travel allows people to have autonomy and flexibility over their plans, including their pace of travel. It can be a liberating experience to travel alone, providing travellers with a huge sense of accomplishment”, Rachel Mumford, travel expert of KAYAK UK, said.

“Travelling independently doesn’t mean you need to sacrifice socialising as 24 per cent reveal they make new friends more easily when travelling alone.”

