‘Business class-only’ airline to bring in economy seats just weeks after first flight

A new airline that promised all-business class cabins has shelved its plans just weeks after the first flight.

BermudAir, which describes itself as being created for “business and premium leisure travellers”, announced an industry-leading approach to air travel in August, ahead of its inaugural flight from Bermuda to the US city of Boston.

From 1 November, it had planned to configure its aircraft – two leased Embraer E175 planes that used to be part of defunct British airline Flybe’s fleet – so that there would have been 30 seats across 15 rows, reports One Mile at a Time.

But now there will be an economy option for passengers, with BermudAir switching to a “dual-class” cabin model.

“Since launching in August, we have remained steadfast in our commitment to increase air capacity for Bermuda and serve the business and tourism needs of the island,” the airline’s chief executive Adam Scott told Flight Global.

“A dual-class cabin allows us to continue to deliver on that promise, giving our guests more options to fly with BermudAir. After nearly 170 successful flights, it’s clear that there is strong demand for direct, short-haul and premium flights between Bermuda and the East Coast. We’ve had overwhelmingly positive feedback from our guests about their experience onboard BermudAir, but guests also desire more options and flexibility.”

It’s unclear at this stage how the cabin will be configured between the two classes of seats, but it is expected to happen before the end of 2024.

The Independent has contacted BermudAir for further information.

Sydney-based travel writer Findlay Mead, covering the airline’s change of approach for DMARGE, said: “By adding an economy cabin into the mix, I worry that BermudAir’s potential to be a genuinely innovative challenger carrier will effectively evaporate. While their service in both cabins may still mark them out as a cut above the rest in terms of experience, their choice to chase consistent passenger numbers and therefore consistent profits over a concept that could have genuinely shaken up the airline industry writ large is a little disappointing.”

BermudAir currently operates three routes from Hamilton, Bermuda, to the US, flying to Boston, Fort Lauderdale and White Plains.