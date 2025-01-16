Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In December, British Airways caused quite a stir with frequent customers by overhauling its loyalty programme.

From 1 April 2025, Executive Club will be renamed The British Airways Club, with access to elite status now acquired by high spending for “tier points” with the airline.

Previously, tier points had been earned according to the number of miles flown rather than the amount of money a passenger had spent.

BA isn’t the only airline with a loyalty scheme for flyers, with programmes from Virgin Atlantic, Emirates and American Airlines also rewarding passengers for regularly taking off.

In fact, Scottish airline Loganair recently announced that it will adopt Avios as its loyalty ‘currency’ in 2025, with “one million seats” available for redemption each year.

As carriers move to win over regular customers with elite status, which airlines provide frequent flyers with the best perks, and how do their loyalty schemes work?

How do frequent flyer programmes work?

Frequent flyer programmes allow members to convert air travel into currency, usually in points or miles, and earn rewards. These points can normally be redeemed for different value discounts on future travel including airport lounge access, baggage and seat upgrades.

Enrolling for membership is free on most airlines with programmes so passengers can start collecting air miles when they spend on flights.

In some cases, airline alliances – partnerships between carriers to share loyalty schemes – make it possible to claim travel perks across multiple airlines.

The more miles travelled, the higher the determined membership “status” and rewards up for grabs per passenger.

What are Avios points?

Avios points are the frequent-flyer currency used by British Airways and other members of the IAG conglomerate, as well as Finnair and Qatar Airways.

Some airlines use credit cards, such as American Express, to allow you to earn Avios, and other airlines reward points for every pound you spend – combined with the points you earn from flying.

Which airlines have loyalty schemes?

British Airways, IAG – The British Airways Club

open image in gallery The BA Executive Club will be renamed The British Airways Club in April ( British Airways )

British Airways Executive Club – soon The British Airways Club – uses Avios points and tier points (one for every £1 spent) to determine a customer’s level of membership status, now depending solely on the amount spent.

Currently, there are five membership tiers:

Blue: open to all

open to all Bronze: 3,500 tier points - seat selection from a week ahead of travel, preferential check-in and priority boarding

3,500 tier points - seat selection from a week ahead of travel, preferential check-in and priority boarding Silver: 7,500 tier points - Club lounge access, free choice of seats at the time of booking and additional baggage allowance with a weight limit of 32kg per checked bag

7,500 tier points - Club lounge access, free choice of seats at the time of booking and additional baggage allowance with a weight limit of 32kg per checked bag Gold: 20,000 tier points - access to First lounges; exclusive access to seats 1A and 1K when travelling in First, dedicated phone line.

20,000 tier points - access to First lounges; exclusive access to seats 1A and 1K when travelling in First, dedicated phone line. Gold Guest List: 65,000 tier points

Travellers can earn additional tier points with a British Airways Premium Plus American Express credit card, and by buying sustainable aviation fuel credits.

Members can spend points on reward flights, upgrades, experiences and onboard shopping.

Virgin Atlantic – Flying Club

With Virgin Atlantic’s Flying Club members earn points and tier points based on flight class, distance and membership tier.

Red: advanced economy boarding, spend Virgin Points on reward seats

advanced economy boarding, spend Virgin Points on reward seats Silver: 30 per cent more Virgin Points on flights, one extra piece of checked baggage, premium check-in, advanced seat assignment in Economy cabins

30 per cent more Virgin Points on flights, one extra piece of checked baggage, premium check-in, advanced seat assignment in Economy cabins Gold: 60 per cent more Virgin Points on flights, upper-class check-in, clubhouse access, extra luggage allowance, reward vouchers

Points can be spent on reward flights and upgrades including on partner airlines.

Lufthansa – Miles & More

As a member of Miles & More, you can earn status miles on each of your Lufthansa flights.

Frequent Traveller: 35,000 status miles a year – higher free baggage allowance

35,000 status miles a year – higher free baggage allowance Senator: 100,000 status miles a year – access to Senator and Star Gold Lounges

100,000 status miles a year – access to Senator and Star Gold Lounges HON Circle: 600,000 miles over two years – exclusive limousine and transfer service

Miles & More points can redeem an upgrade on your next flight, rental car hire and purchases from the Lufthansa Worldshop.

Emirates – Emirates Skywards

You can earn both Skywards Miles and Tier Miles on Emirates and flydubai flights.

Blue: open to all – instant upgrades at check-in with Skywards Miles for Emirates flights and unlimited free wifi in Emirates First Class and Emirates Business Class

open to all – instant upgrades at check-in with Skywards Miles for Emirates flights and unlimited free wifi in Emirates First Class and Emirates Business Class Silver: 25,000 Tier Miles or take 25 flights – 30 per cent bonus miles on Emirates and flydubai flights, complimentary Emirates Business Class lounge access

25,000 Tier Miles or take 25 flights – 30 per cent bonus miles on Emirates and flydubai flights, complimentary Emirates Business Class lounge access Gold: 50,000 Tier Miles or take 50 flights – 75 per cent bonus Skywards Miles on Emirates and flydubai flights, and complimentary Economy Class seat selection

50,000 Tier Miles or take 50 flights – 75 per cent bonus Skywards Miles on Emirates and flydubai flights, and complimentary Economy Class seat selection Platinum: 150,000 Tier Miles – complimentary home check‑in in Dubai, First Class check-in at the airport and baggage delivery, complimentary lounge access for you and your guests in all Emirates First Class and Business Class lounges in Dubai and worldwide, 100 per cent bonus Skywards Miles on Emirates and flydubai

Points can be spent on reward flights and upgrades on Emirates, partner airlines, luxury hotel stays and fun‑filled family days out.

United Airlines – MileagePlus

MileagePlus is United Airlines’ loyalty programme that allows customers to use miles to pay for parts of their trip.

There are four membership categories once you qualify for MileagePlus Premier status by taking at least four United or United Express flights and earning enough Premier Qualifying Points (PQP) – you earn one PQP for every dollar spent on a United Airlines flight.

You can earn one Premier Qualifying Flight (PQF) point for every flight that is not a Basic Economy ticket.

Premier Silver: 15 PQF and 5,000 PQP – one free checked bag in Economy, free access to Economy Plus at check-in, group 2 boarding, eligible for free day of departure upgrades, 7x miles earned on every flight

15 PQF and 5,000 PQP – one free checked bag in Economy, free access to Economy Plus at check-in, group 2 boarding, eligible for free day of departure upgrades, 7x miles earned on every flight Premier Gold: 30 PQF and 10,000 PQP – two free checked bags in Economy, free access to Economy Plus at booking, group 1 boarding, eligible for free upgrades 48 hours before flight, 8x miles earned on every flight

30 PQF and 10,000 PQP – two free checked bags in Economy, free access to Economy Plus at booking, group 1 boarding, eligible for free upgrades 48 hours before flight, 8x miles earned on every flight Premier Platinum: 45 PQF and 15,000 PQP – three free checked bags in Economy, free access to Economy Plus at booking, group 1 boarding, eligible for free upgrades 72 hours before flight, 9x miles earned on every flight

45 PQF and 15,000 PQP – three free checked bags in Economy, free access to Economy Plus at booking, group 1 boarding, eligible for free upgrades 72 hours before flight, 9x miles earned on every flight Premier 1K: 60 PQF and 22,000 PQP – three free checked bags in Economy, free access to Economy Plus at booking, priority pre-boarding, eligible for free upgrades 96 hours before flight, 11x miles earned on every flight

Miles can be used for checked bag fees, wifi, inflight snacks and award flights.

American Airlines – AAdvantage

open image in gallery Earn 40,000 Loyalty Points to reach AAdvantage Gold ( Getty Images )

Earn miles and Loyalty Points with American Airlines to reach AAdvantage status.

AAdvantage Gold: 40,000 Loyalty Points – earn 40 per cent more miles and Loyalty Points on eligible flights, first checked bag free, Group 4 boarding, complimentary upgrades

40,000 Loyalty Points – earn 40 per cent more miles and Loyalty Points on eligible flights, first checked bag free, Group 4 boarding, complimentary upgrades AAdvantage Platinum: 75,000 Loyalty Points – earn 60 per cent more miles and Loyalty Points on eligible flights, first 2 checked bags free, Group 3 boarding, complimentary upgrades

75,000 Loyalty Points – earn 60 per cent more miles and Loyalty Points on eligible flights, first 2 checked bags free, Group 3 boarding, complimentary upgrades AAdvantage Platinum Pro: 125,000 Loyalty Points – earn 80 per cent more miles and Loyalty Points on eligible flights, first 3 checked bags free, Group 2 boarding, complimentary upgrades

125,000 Loyalty Points – earn 80 per cent more miles and Loyalty Points on eligible flights, first 3 checked bags free, Group 2 boarding, complimentary upgrades AAdvantage Executive Platinum: 200,000 Loyalty Points – earn 120 per cent more miles and Loyalty Points on eligible flights, first 3 checked bags free, Group 1 boarding, complimentary upgrades

Travellers have the best chance of increasing their loyalty point tally when they fly or use an AAdvantage credit card for a purchase.

Qatar Airways – Privilege Club

In Qatar Airways Privilege Club, members earn Avios and Qpoints for flights and other activities.

Burgundy: open to all, 150 Qpoints within a year to upgrade- save 10 per cent on seat selection

open to all, 150 Qpoints within a year to upgrade- save 10 per cent on seat selection Silver: 135 Qpoints within the last 12 months to retain - priority stand-by, check-in and boarding, save 20 per cent on seat selection and 15kg extra baggage allowance and lounge access

135 Qpoints within the last 12 months to retain - priority stand-by, check-in and boarding, save 20 per cent on seat selection and 15kg extra baggage allowance and lounge access Gold: 270 Qpoints within last 12 months to retain - 20kg extra baggage allowance, Al Maha 'meet and assist' service, 40 Qcredits to redeem for upgrades

270 Qpoints within last 12 months to retain - 20kg extra baggage allowance, Al Maha 'meet and assist' service, 40 Qcredits to redeem for upgrades Platinum: 540 Qpoints within last 12 months to retain - 25kg extra baggage allowance, 60 Qcredits to redeem for upgrades

You can earn Qpoints with Qatar Airways by flying, shopping, dining, and using a credit card – for example, one Qpoint is earned for every $100 spent at Qatar Duty-Free.

Air Canada – Aeroplan

Air Canada has flight rewards under Aeroplan to earn and redeem points on over 45 partner airlines.

Aeroplan 25K: 25,000 Status Qualifying Miles and $3,000 in Status Qualifying Dollars (SQD) – priority reservation waitlist, airport check-in, boarding and two complimentary checked bags

25,000 Status Qualifying Miles and $3,000 in Status Qualifying Dollars (SQD) – priority reservation waitlist, airport check-in, boarding and two complimentary checked bags Aeroplan 35K: 35,000 SQM and $4,000 in SQD – priority baggage handling and security clearance, complimentary checked baggage allowance of 32kg

35,000 SQM and $4,000 in SQD – priority baggage handling and security clearance, complimentary checked baggage allowance of 32kg Aeroplan 50K: 50,000 SQM and $6,000 in SQD – complimentary access to Star Alliance Gold Lounges and the Air Canada cafe

50,000 SQM and $6,000 in SQD – complimentary access to Star Alliance Gold Lounges and the Air Canada cafe Aeroplan 75K: 75,000 SQM and $9,000 in SQD – 12-month Aeroplan Elite Worldwide Wifi Plan

75,000 SQM and $9,000 in SQD – 12-month Aeroplan Elite Worldwide Wifi Plan Aeroplan Super Elite: 100,000 SQM and at least $20,000 SQD – complimentary preferred seats with any fare, Air Canada concierge service and access to London Heathrow arrivals lounge

You can earn Aeroplan points by flying with Air Canada, using co-branded Air Canada Aeroplan credit cards and spending with the program's partner merchants.

Etihad Airways – Etihad Guest

open image in gallery Spend $150,000 on Etihad flights for Emerald Etihad Guest status ( Getty Images )

With Etihad Airways’ frequent flyer scheme Etihad Guest, members can enjoy GuestSeats at reduced rates.

Bronze: open to all – free wifi, access to exclusive GuestSeats

open to all – free wifi, access to exclusive GuestSeats Silver: 25,000 Tier miles – two Custom Benefits such as free Economy seat selection on all Etihad flights, or Business Class Lounge access

25,000 Tier miles – two Custom Benefits such as free Economy seat selection on all Etihad flights, or Business Class Lounge access Gold: 50,000 Tier miles – priority check-in, baggage, and boarding, four Custom Benefits such as 15kg extra baggage allowance or the convenience of home check-in

50,000 Tier miles – priority check-in, baggage, and boarding, four Custom Benefits such as 15kg extra baggage allowance or the convenience of home check-in Platinum: 125,000 Tier miles – five Custom Benefits such as convenient home check-in or same-day flexibility

125,000 Tier miles – five Custom Benefits such as convenient home check-in or same-day flexibility Emerald: spend USD 150,000 on Etihad flights – experience unique benefits

Etihad Guest members can upgrade tickets to Business or First, or cut the cost of their next trip by paying for a flight with miles.

Air France, KLM – Flying Blue

Flying Blue is the Air France, KLM loyalty programme and experience points are awarded by flying with Air France, KLM, and SkyTeam partner airlines or purchasing Sustainable Aviation Fuel.

Explorer: open to all – pay with cash and miles, book any seat and upgrade with miles

open to all – pay with cash and miles, book any seat and upgrade with miles Silver: 100 experience points – preferred waitlist status, one extra checked baggage item, preferred standby status

100 experience points – preferred waitlist status, one extra checked baggage item, preferred standby status Gold: 180 experience points – lounge access, priority travel service

180 experience points – lounge access, priority travel service Platinum: 300 experience points – upgrade to La Premiere on Air France flights, miles overdraft for reward tickets

300 experience points – upgrade to La Premiere on Air France flights, miles overdraft for reward tickets Ultimate: 900 experience points – complimentary one-cabin upgrades

Miles are valid for life, so long as you take an eligible flight at least once every two years.

Turkish Airlines – Miles&Smiles

open image in gallery Fly with Turkish Airlines to earn Miles&Smiles towards award tickets ( Getty Images )

Fly with Turkish Airlines to earn Miles&Smiles towards award tickets.

The number of Status Miles you earn is based on the distance of the flight and the booking class of your ticket, or by making purchases with a Miles&Smiles credit card.

Classic: open to all – award tickets and cabin upgrades

open to all – award tickets and cabin upgrades Classic Plus: 25,000 Status Miles – check-in at Business Class counters for domestic flights, CIP passenger lounge access, additional 10kg baggage allowance

25,000 Status Miles – check-in at Business Class counters for domestic flights, CIP passenger lounge access, additional 10kg baggage allowance Elite: 40,000 Status Miles – Istanbul Airport International Arrivals Terminal special passport desk, private passenger lounge access, use of CIP lounges on Turkish Airlines domestic and international flights, Additional 20kg baggage, free standard seat selection

40,000 Status Miles – Istanbul Airport International Arrivals Terminal special passport desk, private passenger lounge access, use of CIP lounges on Turkish Airlines domestic and international flights, Additional 20kg baggage, free standard seat selection Elite Plus: 80,000 Status Miles – elite card privileges, two free of charge cabin upgrades, guaranteed seat on certain cabin classes, additional 25kg baggage privilege

The miles you earn will gain award tickets, in-flight service, cabin upgrades and extra baggage allowance.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast