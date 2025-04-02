The best airlines for nervous fliers as expert gives tips to avoid anxiety

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Flying on a plane can be stressful regardless of whether or not people are regular passengers.

The luggage storage website Bounce.com recently conducted a survey asking over 2,000 travellers what makes them “uneasy or uncomfortable” during a flight while also determining which airlines are considered the “best” for nervous flyers.

Bounce.com used the survey data to determine which airline features make passengers feel the least “uneasy or uncomfortable”, and compared major airlines using these factors to create a “stress-free score” out of 10.

The best airline for anxious passengers was Singapore Airlines, with a stress-free score of 8.94 out of 10. Bounce said that the airline’s wide economy seats give flyers more room to sleep or relax on longer flights. The airline also offers in-flight meditation playlists for people to take their minds off any anxiety-inducing situations around them.

Korean Air achieved a stress-free score of 8.82, and Cathay Pacific had a stress-free score of 8.57.

Some airlines — like British Airways in ninth — have offered courses dedicated to “flying with confidence” for nervous flyers that teach travellers more about how a plane works and other techniques they can use to stay calm on a flight.

For example, British Airways pilot Captain Steve Allright previously told The Independent that many nervous flyers don’t understand how a plane can stay in the air, so he has reminded those taking the “flying with confidence” course that an aircraft flying at 30,000 feet can glide for 100 miles, even if all the engines fail.

Allright also noted turbulence can be “caused by nature and is perfectly safe because the aircraft is built to withstand even the most severe turbulence. If you have your seat belt on, you are always perfectly safe”.

Another suggestion for nervous flyers is to talk to the cabin crew when boarding the plane. This includes asking questions if you’re unsure about what is happening on the flight.

A list of triggers for travel anxiety was also created and ranked based on how many passengers considered an experience “uneasy” or “uncomfortable.”

Over half of the survey’s respondents (51.60 per cent) said that screaming children contributed to their flight anxiety. The next highest factor was turbulence at 51.50 per cent.

The third highest factor was “loud people around you” at 46.70 per cent, while the fourth highest involved delays at 40.30 per cent. The fifth factor was “smelly toilets”, at 39.80 per cent.

Other factors that contributed to flight anxiety included: An unfriendly cabin crew, overcrowded aisles, randomly allocated seating, the cabin being too hot or cold, busy toilets, too much alcohol being served, a pushy cabin crew trying to sell items and strong-smelling foods.

The best airlines for nervous passengers

Singapore Airlines

Korean Air

Cathay Pacific

Japan Airlines

Qatar Airways

easyJet

Virgin Australia

Virgin Atlantic

British Airways

SWISS

