Singapore dethroned as world’s best airport after eight years on top

Doha airport has been voted the best in the world.

Hamad International Airport in Qatar was crowned number one at the 2021 Skytrax World Airport Awards, knocking Singapore’s Changi airport off the top spot for the first time in nearly a decade.

After eight years as the reigning champ, Changi in fact slid into third place, beaten by Doha and Tokyo Haneda, which nabbed second place.

Public voting took place between August 2020 and July 2021, with some travellers choosing their favourite based on pre-pandemic experiences and some reflecting on more recent travel, according to Skytrax.

Edward Plaisted of Skytrax said: “As travel hubs worldwide have been impacted by the pandemic, Hamad International Airport was undeterred by the global travel disruptions and continued with its expansion plans while introducing additional airport health and safety standards.

“As the Official Airport Partner for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 we wish Hamad International Airport every success in helping to host such a major event.”

Hamad International also won Best Airport in the Middle East, the World’s Best Airport in the 25 to 35 million Passenger category, and the Best Airport Staff in the Middle East.

Among the other awards announced by Skytrax for 2021, Istanbul Airport was named the World’s Most Improved Airport; Singapore Changi won the award for World’s Best Airport Staff; Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport was named the Best Airport in China; and Munich Airport was named Best Airport in Europe.

A special category was added for the 2021 awards to recognise the improvements made by airports worldwide to improve health, hygiene and safety standards during the pandemic.

Heathrow was the only British entrant among the 39 airports that received a 2021 Covid-19 Airport Excellence Awards gong.

The World Airport Awards are independent, with surveys and awards funded by Skytrax.

World’s top 10 airports