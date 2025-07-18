Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

UK’s best B&Bs for 2025 named in AA awards

The annual awards aim to celebrate the best in UK hospitality

Joanna Whitehead
Friday 18 July 2025 19:54 BST
Comments
The 25 Boutique B&B in Devon was described by judges as being 'top of its game'
The 25 Boutique B&B in Devon was described by judges as being 'top of its game' (The 25 Boutique B&B)

The UK’s best B&Bs for 2025 have been revealed with an adults-only Devon establishment bagging the top spot for England.

The 29th iteration of the annual ranking by the AA aims to celebrate excellence in British hospitality.

Award categories include AA Inn of the Year, AA Restaurant with Rooms of the Year and AA Bed and Breakfast of the Year with winners selected from across England, Scotland and Wales.

Located a 10-minute walk from Torre Abbey Sands, boutique property 25 Boutique B&B in Torquay, Devon, won the B&B of the Year for England.

Judges described it as being “top of its game”, thanks to “an engaging fusion of comfort, quality and hospitality, all of which combine to ensure a rewarding and fulfilling guest experience”.

The Townhouse, a traditional, Georgian terraced property in the heart of Perth, was Scotland’s winner, with several rooms benefiting from “great views over the picturesque South Inch Park.

“Luxurious beds and antique furniture sit alongside contemporary design,” noted the AA.

And multi-award-winning Ramsey House in St Davids, Pembrokeshire, took the top spot for Wales.

Elsewhere, The George Inn, a historic 14th-century Grade I-listed Tudor inn located in North St Philip near Bath in Somerset, scooped the prize for AA Inn of the Year.

The George Inn in North St Philip near Bath
The George Inn in North St Philip near Bath (The George Inn)

Judges described it as home to “a wonderfully warm and engaging atmosphere”.

In Scotland, The Colintraive Hotel on the Isle of Bute took top spot.

As well as securing an AA rosette for the past three years, judges remarked on the “comfortable well-appointed bedrooms” and “fantastic food… using the best from both land and sea”.

And in Wales, the Grade II-listed Nags Head in Montgomery, Powys, secured the win.

England’s Restaurant with Rooms of the Year was named as Restaurant Interlude in Lower Beeding in West Sussex, while the Dipping Lugger overlooking Loch Broom in Ullapool scooped the win in Scotland.

And in Wales, Plas Dinas Country House, a Grade II-listed building nestled between the Snowdonia mountains and the Irish Sea, won the award.

Simon Numphud, managing director at AA Hotel & Hospitality Services, said: “These awards shine a light on the brilliant people and places that make Britain’s B&B scene truly world class.

“Whether it’s a warm welcome in Scotland, a design-led retreat in England, or a culinary gem in Wales, this year’s winners represent everything that’s special about independent UK hospitality.”

The winners of the AA B&B Awards 2025

AA Inn of the Year

ENGLAND

The George Inn, Norton St Philip, Somerset

SCOTLAND

The Colintraive, Isle of Bute, Argyll & Bute

WALES

The Nags Head Inn, Montgomery, Powys

AA Restaurant with Rooms of the Year

ENGLAND

Restaurant Interlude, Lower Beeding, West Sussex

SCOTLAND

The Dipping Lugger, Ullapool, Highland

WALES

Plas Dinas Country House, Bontnewydd, Caernarfon

AA Bed and Breakfast of the Year

ENGLAND

The 25 Boutique B&B, Torquay, Devon

SCOTLAND

The Townhouse, Perth, Perth & Kinross

WALES

Ramsey House, St Davids, Pembrokeshire

AA Best Breakfast of the Year

Roskhill House, Dunvegan, Highland

AA Sustainable Champion of the Year

The Riverside at Aymestrey, Aymestrey, Herefordshire

AA Friendliest B&B of the Year

Broad Bay House, Isle of Lewis, Outer Hebrides

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in