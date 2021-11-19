The best destinations to visit in 2022, according to National Geographic
List is comprised of 35 destinations
National Geographic has revealed its best destinations to visit in 2022.
The “Best of World” list, comprised of 35 places, is split into five categories: Nature, Adventure, Culture, Sustainability and Family.
This year’s list also celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Unesco World Heritage Convention, with 14 World Heritage-designated sites featured.
The annual list, which selects “inspiring places, communities and experiences” was researched and written in collaboration with National Geographic Traveller (UK)’s international editorial teams.
According to the team, “National Geographic is rethinking what it means to be a traveller and the impact of those choices” in the wake of the pandemic.
“Whether it’s closer to home, exploring the UK and Europe, or focusing on journeys further afield to destinations that highlight sustainable, environmental and community initiatives, this year’s list gives us an opportunity to celebrate the world as we begin to emerge from the pandemic,” said Pat Riddell, editor of National Geographic Traveller (UK).
“Travel might be slow and cautious to begin with, and while there’s undoubtedly pent-up demand it’s also a chance to consider how and why we travel. These 35 destinations are a good starting place to plan your trips for 2022 and beyond.”
Here’s the list in full:
Culture
Jingmai Mountain, Yunnan, China
Tin Pan Alley, London, England
Hokkaido, Japan
Procida, Italy
Atlanta, Georgia, US
Oslo, Norway
Rome, Italy
Cairo, Egypt
Sustainability
Ruhr Valley, Germany
Parque Nacional Yasuni, Ecuador
Łódź, Poland
National Columbia Gorge Scenic Area, Oregon/Washington, US
Chimanimani National Park, Mozambique
Adelaide, Australia
Grenoble, France
Nature
Caprivi Strip, Namibia
Northern Minnesota, United States
Lake Baikal, Russia
Belize Maya Forest Reserve
Victoria, Australia
Kent, England
Adventure
Seine River Bike Trail, France
Costa Rica
Nepisiguit Mi’gmaq Trail, New Brunswick, Canada
Palau
Arapahoe Basin, Colorado, US
Taghazout, Morocco
Chankillo, Peru
Family
Danube River Cruise
Lycia, Turkey
Granada, Spain
Bonaire
Eastern Shore, Maryland, US
Nottinghamshire, England
Hadrian’s Wall, UK
