I’m a travel expert. These are the seven hottest destinations to visit in 2026

If you’re looking for 2026 travel inspiration, we have curated the destinations everyone is talking about this year – and they are backed by travel experts too.

Whether you’re in search of adventure in Colombia, eager to experience South Korea’s culture or want to satisfy your wanderlust by jetting off to Georgia – read on for our hottest holiday recommendations.

Mallorca

Luxury travel company ASmallWorld have named Mallorca as Spain’s newest ‘It’ island, and says it’s one of the top five most asked about destinations in their discussion hub.

“What makes Mallorca stand out from other Spanish islands is its sheer diversity,” says CEO Zain Richardson. “You get the bohemian charm of stone-built villages, the buzz of Palma’s restaurants and galleries, and an ever-changing coastline of quiet calas and long sandy beaches, without having to compromise on comfort or style.”

Transfers are short, and the infrastructure is well developed, Richardson adds, and sustainability is high on the agenda too.

“Local authorities are tightening rules on party boats, noisy beach activities, and illegal rentals to control over-tourism and protect quality of life, which should gradually favour a calmer, more authentic style of tourism that many travellers now seek.”

There’s a new wave of luxury hotels due to open this year, including the Mandarin Oriental Punta Negra.

The United States

The US is hardly an emerging destination, but there is a lot happening across the states in 2026 – and many reasons to visit, despite a rocky political climate.

This year is the 250th anniversary of US independence and the 100th anniversary of Route 66 – the iconic historic 2,400-mile highway.

open image in gallery This year is the 100th anniversary of Route 66 ( Alamy/PA )

The US is also one of the host nations of the FIFA World Cup, helping to shine a sporting spotlight on cities including Atlanta, Miami, Boston, Seattle, Philadelphia, Dallas and Kansas City.

Dark sky tourism is set to be huge in 2026 and the US has some of the best places to see the stars, including Utah, Arizona and Idaho. Plus, a weakening dollar against the pound and more competitive airfares are also making a holiday to the US more attractive to British and Irish travellers.

Mozambique

Travel isn’t advised to Mozambique’s north region, bordering Tanzania at the moment, but Tom Barber, co-founder of Original Travel, says the rest of the East African country is still on the hot list for 2026.

“What’s happened there, and has happened in quite a few places, is that we’ve seen a whole country get tarred with the same brush, and people aren’t going to Mozambique as much as they should.”

open image in gallery Mozambique can be considered a ‘bush and beach’ destination ( Original Travel/PA )

Gorongosa National Park, which has enjoyed a restoration since it was devastated by civil war in the 1990s, has seen the opening of new lodges this year.

“They’ve done an amazing conservation effort,” notes Tom. “It’s got everything from lions, elephants, buffalo, antelope, you name it.

“Mozambique can now be considered a ‘bush and beach’ destination,” he says, meaning combining a safari with a beach break. Previously, he says, visitors typically did a safari in South Africa or Botswana and headed to Mozambique for a beach stay, “but now, in Mozambique, you can do both.”

“It’s incredibly beautiful, there are some amazing islands and incredible diving, where you’ll find whale sharks, mantas, dolphins and sea turtles.”

Kyrgyzstan

The gateway to the ‘Five Stans’ of Central Asia is Uzbekistan, says Barber, and is better known to British tourists, “but Kyrgyzstan is a lovely counterpoint. It has mountains and walking and riding – incredible views.”

A 2026 release of an Alexandra Tolstoy documentary, highlighting the country’s unspoiled and diverse natural beauty, is also due to shine a light. Recommended sites include the magnificent Köl-Suu lake, the glacial Köl-Tör Lake and the Sary-Chelek Biosphere Reserve.

open image in gallery Kyrgyzstan has unspoiled and diverse natural beauty ( Original Travel/PA )

While the capital Bishkek offers a booming foodie and nightlife scene, Kyrgyzstan is perhaps one of Central Asia’s best-kept secrets.

Travel company Intrepid has added a new Kyrgyzstan itinerary for 2026, Trekking the Tien Shan Trails (10 days, from £1,545pp), which involves following nomadic trails past mountains and lakes, and spending nights in traditional yurts.

Colombia

You might think of Colombia as a traditional backpackers' destination, but according to Richardson, it’s now emerging as one of Latin America’s “most inspiring examples of cultural, culinary and creative renewal” – and luxury brands are finally taking note.

open image in gallery Cartagena, Colombia ( Alamy/PA )

Lonely Planet named Cartagena, Colombia, one of their top 10 places to visit in 2026 and the new Four Seasons Cartagena is set to open in early 2026 in the Getsemaní neighbourhood, next to the UNESCO-listed Walled City. While both Bogotá and the Medellin region are having a moment –Guatape village and El Penol come highly recommended.

There will always be an immersive, authentic feel to any stay here, even if you splash out on a higher-priced holiday.

South Korea

From K-pop to Korean skincare, South Korea is huge right now, and interest in the destination is only going to grow.

Virgin Atlantic is launching its first direct flight from London Heathrow to Seoul in March 2026.

open image in gallery South Korea is huge right now ( Alamy/PA )

Jeju-Do, Korea’s largest island, 50 miles off the mainland, also made the Lonely Planet list, at number 17, and has long been known as a domestic holiday destination, with beaches and lush greenery, it makes the perfect antidote to a few days in Seoul.

Barber says: “Aman hotels, the super swanky ones, the baby brand is called Janu, is opening [a premise] in Seoul and it’s much more aimed at Gen Z. With the K-wave, new flights and new funky hotels, it’s definitely going to push [Seoul travel] along.”

Georgia

EasyJet launched a new flight route from London Luton to Georgia’s capital Tbilisi toward the end of 2025, and the Eastern European country is set to attract increasing numbers of visitors with other new international flight routes launching in 2026 – after previously being somewhat overlooked in neighbour Turkey’s shadow.

open image in gallery Narikala Castle, Tbilisi ( Alamy/PA )

“It’s definitely a fabulous country, it will be popular,” says Barber.

Tbilisi boasts grand, wide boulevards and cobbled streets in a historic old town, as well as some famous sulphur baths, and outside the capital, there are ancient monasteries and cathedrals, including the UNESCO-anointed Gelati Monastery in Kutaisi.

“Everyone we send to Georgia comes back saying it’s just amazing. They’ve got incredible food and the oldest wine making industry in the world” – said to date back 8,000 years.