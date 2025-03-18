Private island and fairytale Highlands castle rank among UK’s best holiday homes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A colourful beach house, a manor house on a private island and a 16th-century castle in Scotland has been named among the best holiday homes in the UK for 2025.

Vrbo, a rental platform in the Expedia Group, revealed the UK’s seven most remarkable holiday homes for the fourth year of its annual rankings.

The holiday homes of the year were chosen from over two million listings on the Vrbo app and included for having guest ratings above 9.8, premier host status, more than three bedrooms and stand-out amenities such as a private pool, cinema or in-home casino.

open image in gallery The Cosh is a converted Dutch barn in the heart of the Cotswolds ( Vrbo )

Affordable country escapes at The Cosh, a converted Dutch barn in the heart of the Cotswolds, come highly recommended by Vrbo. The airy barn with six bedrooms, five bathrooms and a balcony from £39 per person per night is ideal for families and travellers “seeking a luxurious and dog-friendly retreat”, said the rental platform.

Devon’s Quarry House, designed by award-winning architect Stan Bolt, offers eight guests coastal views from rolling green hills. Lauded for natural light, a modern kitchen and tranquil Shepherd's Hut, the cosy spot made the UK’s top seven from £49 per person per night.

open image in gallery Kilmartin Castle has five bedrooms for history buffs to tuck themselves away ( Vrbo )

For a holiday home fit for a king, Kilmartin Castle in Argyll and Bute has five bedrooms for history buffs to tuck in. The castle, originally built in 1550, made the list for having “timeless elegance” and stays from £110 per person per night.

Countryside cottage Smithycroft, just outside in Chard, ranked among the best holiday homes for its traditional thatched roof, cosy atmosphere and touches of modern luxury.

open image in gallery Smithycroft cottage ‘exudes charm’ ( Vrbo )

According to Vrbo the three-bedroom property at £52 per person per night “exudes charm from the moment guests arrive”.

In Lancashire, The Natterjack Manor House makes for a grand break with 14 friends. On Vrbo, from £105 per person, per night, the home is primed for socialising with a hot tub, al fresco dining spaces and an outdoor kitchen.

open image in gallery The Natterjack Manor House makes for a grand break with 14 friends ( Vrbo )

If a coastal escape splashed in colour is more your thing, Vrbo praised Downs Cottage in Deal, Kent, for providing “the perfect escape for families and interior design enthusiasts alike”.

The beachfront five-bedroom home, from £66 per person per night, features a sauna, barbecue and plenty of sand for a summer staycation.

open image in gallery Downs Cottage promises a coastal escape splashed in colour ( Vrbo )

A private island escape in Lancashire also made the list of winners for those looking to host the entire family. Hermitage House, with nine bedrooms, a games room, casino, cinema and private spa, sleeps 24, with prices starting from £82 per person per night.

Vrbo said the unique island home “leaves no stone unturned in providing entertainment” with captivating views of the River Lune.

open image in gallery Hermitage House sits on a private island in Lancashire ( Vrbo )

Larry Plawsky, general manager of Vrbo, said: “Every year, Vrbo Holiday Homes of the Year inspire travellers to book their next family holiday, and the 2025 collection is no different.

“The holiday homes on this year’s list reflect the places with amazing guest ratings, experienced and dedicated hosts, and stunning spaces that offer the most requested amenities on Vrbo from private pools to fully equipped entertainment rooms.”

Tim Rosolio, vice president of partner success for Vrbo, added: “Vrbo hosts are ultimately the key to making a traveller’s holiday one to remember. Premier Hosts in particular are known to go above and beyond to offer exceptional, reliable and relaxing guest experiences.”

Vrbo’s UK holiday home of the year list

The Cosh – Moreton-in-Marsh, the Cotswolds

Quarry House – Kingsbridge, Devon

Kilmartin Castle – Kilmartin, Argyll and Bute

Smithycroft – Chard, Somerset

The Natterjack Manor House – Morecambe, Lancashire

Downs Cottage – Deal, Kent

Hermitage House – Caton, Lancashire

