Interest in working flexibly or opting for a “workation” has soared since the start of the pandemic, with many workers and employers recognising that office hours don’t always have to take place within the confines of an office block.

Now, a new survey undertaken by Hostelworld has revealed that more than four out of five (84 per cent) of respondents polled say Working From Anywhere (WFA) is the new Working From Home (WFH), with respondents keen to combine a career with travelling the world.

The study, which surveyed nearly 2,000 Gen Z and millennial respondents from seven countries, found respondents claimed work-related stress levels would drop from 22 per cent to 6 per cent, motivation levels would rise from 21 to 56 per cent, and creativity would grow by nearly 30 per cent if WFA options were introduced.

Some 86 per cent of respondents even said they were ready to change their job if it meant working for a more flexible employer that lets them WFA.

An awareness of the advantages that come with working in similar time zones has resulted in the booking platform shortlisting the 10 best countries to WFA in that are within three hours of Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), meaning employees can still join a conference call with UK-based colleagues before hitting the beach.

In top place is Brazil (-3hrs GMT). This enormous South American country has long been a solid bucket list destination, with tropical beaches, verdant rainforest and buzzing cities.

Closer to home, the Canary Islands (GMT) came in second place, thanks to lunar landscapes, volcanoes and plenty of surf.

Italy (+1hr), with its outstanding culture, coastlines and incredible cuisine, takes third place.

Spain (+1hr), Mozambique (+2hr) and Namibia (+2hr) came in fourth, fifth and sixth place respectively, followed by South Africa (+2hr), Kenya (+3hr), Tanzania (+3hr) and Madagascar (+3hr).

Jody Jordan, chief people officer at Hostelworld, said: “Younger people feel particularly disconnected and lonely after spending two years working from home. They want to explore, connect, meet new people, and still do the work they love and advance in their career.

“Fifty-seven per cent of our customers say they have worked whilst travelling, so it’s important that as employers we adapt to changing times to attract young talent.”

Not convinced? Independent travel editor Helen Coffey’s recent workation prompted “paroxysms of delight” - and that was only in Hastings.

Top 10 WFA hotspots