The best last-minute holidays to book in November

November brings the start of the ski season – or, if you prefer, a good excuse to escape the chill and head to the sun. But if you’re staying closer to home, you can enjoy crisp autumn days in the British countryside while catching the last of the seasonal colours. Wherever you choose to have a holiday in November, have a look at these ideas for inspiration.

France

Val Thorens, Europe’s highest ski resort, is scheduled to open on 19 November, getting ahead of the other Trois Vallées resorts which don’t open till 10 December. Peak Retreats has self-catering accommodation at the budget-friendly back-door resort of Orelle, which last season became easier to access Val Thorens thanks to a whizzy new cable car. A week’s self-catering from 26 November at the Residence Orelle 3 Vallées starts at £340pp, including Eurotunnel crossing with a free FlexiPlus upgrade.

Fuerteventura

Dive into the beautifully barren heart of Fuerteventura on a seven-night self-guided walking holiday with Inntravel. Using the Hotel Rural Mahoh as your base, you’ll be able to drive your hire car to reach the various starting points for your daily walks. Fuerteventura is the oldest of the Canary Islands, with unique flora and fauna in its rolling hills, serene valleys and secluded fishing villages. Seven nights in November start at £625pp and include B&B accommodation, three dinners, car hire and maps. Flights are extra but can be arranged.

Lake District

Near the small sleepy of Satterthwaite in a prime spot between Coniston Water and Lake Windermere is the wonderfully cosy Smithy Cottage. Here on the fringe of Grizedale Forest you’ll have cycling and walking trails on the doorstep, as well as a large garden leading down to a beck. Equipped with a wood-burner, a large country kitchen and bike storage, the cottage sleeps five in a double, a twin and a single room. Booked through Sally’s Cottages, it’s available for four nights from 7 November for £381, down from £418.

A beach in Khao Lak, Thailand (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Oman

Combine exploring Oman’s fascinating culture with lazy days on its long sandy beaches when you stay at Barceló Mussanah Resort. It’s about an hour from the capital, Muscat, and offers three pools as well as watersports and wonderful views of the Hajar Mountains and the Gulf of Oman. Mercury Holidays has a week’s B&B from £963pp, including flights, departing 13 November.

Thailand

November in Thailand brings blissfully cooler temperatures – i.e. high 20Cs rather than high 30Cs. Just what you want for lounging on some of the country’s most beautiful beaches. In this 10-night twin-centre holiday with Tropical Sky, you’ll start off at Pavilions Phuket for five days of relaxation before getting even more chilled out at the very romantic Sarojin Resort, set on its own seven-mile beach in Khao Lak. Ten nights start at £1,399pp and include flights and transfers.

Shropshire

Catch the last blazes of autumn colour in the Shropshire countryside with an indulgent foodie break at Pen-y-Dyffryn, a peaceful Georgian hotel near Oswestry. Take in serene views of the Welsh hills across the valley as you warm up by the fire with a cream tea. Choose a room with a spa bath for your own mini spa break, or book a spa treatment in the privacy of your room. Throughout November, there’s a 25 per cent discount off a night’s stay, which includes breakfast and a four-course dinner, with prices for two people from £210 to £292.

Mary Novakovich is editor at large at 101holidays.co.uk.