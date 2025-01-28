Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As we trudge through winter, it's time to look ahead to the top UK destinations for festivals, events and new cultural institutions to enjoy this year.

Thankfully, Time Out has named the best places in the UK to add to your staycation bucket list – and Folkestone, Kent, has found itself at the top of the list.

Lauded as a “top-tier seaside spot”, the Kentish town’s indie shops, culinary scene, sweeping beach and The Folkestone Triennial art festival saw it crowned the number one UK destination to visit in 2025.

London’s Stratford made a surprising entry in second thanks to two pending cultural institutions – Sadlers Wells East and the V&A East Storehouse – followed by the ceramics and oatcakes of Stoke-on-Trent.

In Scotland, Orkney and Glasgow both made the list in fourth and 15th for their Neolithic archaeology and world-class concerts, respectively.

As for Wales, the capital Cardiff came ninth, while Belfast, with Northern Ireland’s thriving music community, scored 14th.

Chiara Wilkinson, deputy UK editor of Time Out said: “Time Out is delighted to share our ranked list of the 15 best places in the UK to visit in 2025, packed with carefully curated suggestions from expert local writers around the country.

“Some might raise a few eyebrows, but we can guarantee that all of these destinations are well worth a trip this year, boasting dramatic natural beauty, landmark arts festivals, new theatre openings and more. We’ve also shared the best time to visit and our favourite personal recommendations, so you can start planning now and keep the January blues at bay.”

Time Out’s top 15 best places to visit in the UK for 2025

Folkestone, Kent Stratford, London Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire Orkney, Scotland Bradford, West Yorkshire Southampton, Hampshire York, North Yorkshire Whitby, North Yorkshire Cardiff, Wales Birmingham, West Midlands Newlyn, Cornwall Liverpool, Merseyside Norwich, Norfolk Belfast, Northern Ireland Glasgow, Scotland

