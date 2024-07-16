This East Sussex beach house has been named the best small hotel for 2024

Support truly

A beach hotel in East Sussex has been named one of England’s best accommodations for a staycation by VisitEngland at its 2024 Awards for Excellence.

The Gallivant Camber Sands was hailed as ‘Small Hotel of the Year’ at the annual awards to crown the best in England’s tourism industry.

England’s official tourist board revealed 42 winners across 19 categories at the 2024 ceremony in Liverpool on 5 June.

With a restaurant and bar, outdoor terrace, yoga studio, ecological coastal garden and The Bamford Cabin spa, The Gallivant sits just over an hour from central London by train.

There are 20 rooms with wood panelling and coastal accents ( The Gallivant )

Surrounded by a historic coastline and English wine country, guests staying at the award-winning accommodation can take winery tours of Gusbourne Estate and lay their towel on the “biggest sandy beach close to London” outside their luxury rooms.

VisitEngland said The Gallivant is “built around wellness and happiness and has a relaxed California-style vibe”.

A one-night bed and breakfast stay at one of the ‘best in class’ hotel’s 20 rooms starts from £185 and plans for a sister hotel in Littlestone, Kent are in the works for a spring 2025 opening.

The boutique hotel is less than two hours from central London ( The Gallivant )

While the boutique beach hotel took gold for small stays, Wildhive Callow Hall in Derbyshire was the category’s runner up and the bronze award went to The Pig at Harlyn Bay, Cornwall.

Other VisitEngland Awards for Excellence winners included five-star The Grand in York, earning gold for best large hotel, and Devon’s The Sleepy Owl – a big hitter for self-catering accommodation in the UK.

VisitEngland Director Andrew Stokes said: “The VisitEngland Awards for Excellence highlight the unparalleled quality on offer across England and the event this year saw the crème de la crème in our industry come together to celebrate our world-class tourism businesses. Competition was fierce with customer service excellence evident across every category, thanks to the passion and dedication of individuals.

“From a wizard walk in York to a boutique hotel in East Sussex, a glamping site in Lancashire, a dinosaur adventure park in Norfolk, to a distillery in the Cotswolds, this year’s awards also showcased the wonderful range of quality tourism products available across the country.

“I congratulate all Gold, Silver and Bronze winners on their achievement cementing their place as standard-bearers for England’s tourism industry.”

