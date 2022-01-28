The best destinations to travel to in February

February can seem to last for ages, despite it being the shortest month. That’s a pretty good reason to plan a winter getaway – perhaps somewhere hot and tropical, or somewhere cosily wintry. If you’re looking for inspiration, have a look at these ideas for February holidays.

Sri Lanka

The west coast of Sri Lanka in February has all the sunshine and none of the rainfall you’ll see in the east at this time of year. That’s the cue to enjoy extraordinary sunsets from the beachfront Turyaa Kalutara hotel, which has a pool set in lush gardens, as well as a spa. Hop on the train if you want to visit the capital Colombo just to the north. Mercury Holidays has a six-night all-inclusive break from £960pp, including flights, for a 15 February departure.

Seema Malaka Temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

France

With France now open to most UK travellers, grab the chance to make up for a lost ski season with a week on the snowy slopes of Montgenèvre in the sunny Southern Alps. Book one of the self-catering apartments at the very smart Hameau des Airelles and you’ll be close to the Chalvet cable car. There’s also a heated outdoor pool to go with its hot tub, sauna and steam room. Peak Retreats has a week’s rental in a two-bedroom apartment (sleeping four to six) from 12 February from £2,581, or 19 February from £2,471, including Eurotunnel crossing.

Costa Rica

Explore the Arenal volcano on a Costa Rican adventure (AFP/Getty Images)

Costa Rica packs an incredibly diverse range of landscapes within its relatively small area. If you want to discover its volcanoes, rainforests and coasts, try this Introduction to Costa Rica holiday with Sunvil. After arriving in the capital, San Jose, you’ll head off to the rainforests of the Tortuguero National Park on the Caribbean coast. Boat trips and hikes through the jungle are followed by a visit to the hulking Arenal volcano, before finishing on the Pacific coast on the Nicoya peninsula. This 11-day trip costs from £1,743pp and includes flights, transfers and full-board accommodation.

Cornwall

The dramatic cliffs of the north Cornish coast and the South West Coast Path will be only a short walk away when you stay at Fuchsia Cottage. This 18th-century property at the top of the village has two bedrooms and a cosy sitting room with a wood-burning stove, as well as a flower-filled garden. Booked through Helpful Holidays, it’s available for seven nights from 12 February for £394, down from £534.

Iceland

Reykjavik makes for a convenient Icelandic base (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Dig out your cold-weather gear and be prepared to be knocked sideways by the beauty of south Iceland. On this four-night tour with Regent Holidays, you’ll have Reykjavik as your base as you visit Thingvellir National Park and witness the power of the Gullfoss waterfall and the Strokkur geyser. If conditions are playing nicely, you might get to see the northern lights. The starting price of £725pp includes flights, B&B accommodation and excursions, including a plunge in the Blue Lagoon.

Wales

If you’re determined to find a romantic cottage for Valentine’s Day, the aptly named Mountain Escape should do the trick. Set on the edge of Snowdonia National Park, this cute little period cottage near Bethseda has views towards the Menai Straits, a wood-burning stove, a summer house and, quirkily enough, an outdoor Victorian-style bath in a secluded garden. Available through Sugar & Loaf, it costs £588 for a week’s rental, and dogs are welcome for an extra £20 each a week.

Mary Novakovich is editor at large at 101holidays.co.uk