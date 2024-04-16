Birmingham Airport suspends flights after ‘security incident’ on Aer Lingus plane

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Birmingham Airport has suspended all flights after a security incident onboard an Aer Lingus plane.

An aircraft from the Irish airline departed from the airport this afternoon but returned due to a “security incident”, the airport said.

Passengers are encouraged to still turn up if they have a flight scheduled.

Footage shared on social media of the scene shows multiple emergency vehicles on the runway, with several flights delays as a result of the incident.

A Birmingham Airport spokesperson said: “Birmingham Airport has temporarily suspended operations due to a security incident on an aircraft.

“The aircraft landed safely and all passengers and crew have disembarked.

“All customers due to travel should make their way to the airport and check in as normal.”

