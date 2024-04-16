Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Birmingham Airport suspends flights after ‘security incident’ on Aer Lingus plane

Holly Evans
Tuesday 16 April 2024 17:44
All flights have been suspended at Birmingham Airport (Alamy/PA)
Birmingham Airport has suspended all flights after a security incident onboard an Aer Lingus plane.

An aircraft from the Irish airline departed from the airport this afternoon but returned due to a “security incident”, the airport said.

Passengers are encouraged to still turn up if they have a flight scheduled.

Footage shared on social media of the scene shows multiple emergency vehicles on the runway, with several flights delays as a result of the incident.

A Birmingham Airport spokesperson said: “Birmingham Airport has temporarily suspended operations due to a security incident on an aircraft.

“The aircraft landed safely and all passengers and crew have disembarked.

“All customers due to travel should make their way to the airport and check in as normal.”

More follows on this breaking news story

