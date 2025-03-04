Why has bisexual identity doubled in this European city?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bisexuality has long been the subject of distinct forms of stigma compared to other sexual identities.

People who identify as bisexual can be dismissed as “confused”, “indecisive” or as passing through a “transitional stage”. These stigmas circulate both among heterosexual and LGBTQ+ people.

But as social acceptance of diverse sexual identities continues to grow in many countries, more people are identifying as bisexual. My research in Stockholm reflects this trend.

With colleagues, I analysed data from over 75,000 participants in Stockholm, aged 16 and above between 2010 and 2021. Over this 12-year period, bisexual identity increased from 1.6 per cent in 2010 to 2.5 per cent in 2014, and by 2021 had doubled to 3.1 per cent. In comparison, homosexual identity rose slightly from 1.7 per cent to 2 per cent.

This means that bisexual people have been the largest self-identifying sexual minority group in Stockholm since 2014.

open image in gallery Bisexual people have been the largest self-identifying sexual minority group in Stockholm since 2014. ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Younger generations were more likely to identify as bisexual. Among those born between the mid-1990s and early 2010s, known as generation Z, 9.4 per cent identified as bisexual in 2021, up from 6.2 per cent in 2014. Among millennials, born between the early 1980s and mid-1990s, 4.6 per cent identified as bisexual in 2021, a slight decrease from 5.1 per cent in 2014. Meanwhile, the proportion of generation X, born between 1965 and 1980, who identified as bisexual fell from 2.1 per cent in 2014 to 1.8 per cent in 2021.

A similar trend has been seen in the US. Over the past 15 years, the bisexual population has steadily grown and has been the largest sexual minority since 2016. By 2020, 3.1 per cent of US adults identified as bisexual. This increased to 4.4 per cent by 2023.

Bisexual identity was, again, more common among younger generations. Among generation Z, 12 per cent identified as bisexual in 2020, rising to 15 per cent in 2023. Millennials saw a slight increase from 5 per cent in 2020 to 6 per cent in 2023. For generation X, it stayed at 2 per cent in both years.

These generational differences suggest a shift in how people understand and define their sexual identities. There are several likely reasons for this. In recent decades, many countries have made significant progress in legal recognition and protections for LGBTQ+ people.

In Sweden, anti-discrimination and hate crime laws were progressively introduced from the late 1980s through the 2010s. During this period, gender-neutral marriage legislation was adopted in 2009.

Meanwhile, public support for same-sex marriage rose from 71 per cent in 2006 to 90 per cent in 2015. Since then, between 94 per cent and 98 per cent of Swedes have agreed that “gay, lesbian, and bisexual people should have the same rights as heterosexual people”.

Greater visibility of LGBTQ+ people in media and public life may also have played a role. Seeing people of diverse sexual identities featured in posts, stories, and shows, and as public figures, helps normalise these identities. They also provide relatable examples that can inspire others to feel more confident in being themselves.

For example, pride parades have become influential cultural events in many countries. They create space for celebration and connection, both within the LGBTQ+ community and in society at large. They also contribute to greater visibility and public awareness.

Together, these legal and social changes, along with shifting cultural norms, have helped create safer and more supportive environments for LGBTQ+ people. Younger generations are likely experiencing greater social freedom to explore and express their sexual identities.

As more people feel safe and accepted in identifying as LGBTQ+, society becomes more inclusive and diverse. This, in turn, can encourage others to embrace their sexual identities openly, creating a positive cycle of acceptance and visibility.

This momentum suggests that the number of people who identify as LGBTQ+, particularly bisexual people, will likely continue to grow in the near future, especially in societies with stronger legal protections and social acceptance.

Looking ahead, as our understanding of sexuality continues to evolve, this growing visibility and awareness may suggest the potential for a society that becomes increasingly diverse and accepting.

Willi Zhang is a Postdoctoral Researcher in the Department of Global Public Health at the Karolinska Institutet in Solna, Sweden. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article