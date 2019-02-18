Black snow has been spotted in a coal mining region in Russia.

The Kemerovo area in southwest Siberia has undergone a gothic makeover, with videos and photos shared on social media showing jet-black flakes transforming the landscape.

While the phenomenon may look eerily beautiful, it’s indicative of a coal mining industry that has very little in the way of regulation, according to environmental protesters.

“It’s harder to find white snow than black snow during the winter,” Vladimir Slivyak, a member of the Ecodefense environmental group, told The Guardian.

“There is a lot of coal dust in the air all the time. When snow falls, it just becomes visible. You can’t see it the rest of the year, but it is still there.”

Spectacular photos of Lake Michigan frozen over Show all 29 1 /29 Spectacular photos of Lake Michigan frozen over Spectacular photos of Lake Michigan frozen over Kalamazoo Gazette/AP Spectacular photos of Lake Michigan frozen over AP Spectacular photos of Lake Michigan frozen over AP Spectacular photos of Lake Michigan frozen over Ice covers the Lake Michigan shoreline Getty Spectacular photos of Lake Michigan frozen over A harbor light is covered by snow and ice AP Spectacular photos of Lake Michigan frozen over Temperatures dropped to -20 degrees F (-29C) AFP/Getty Images Spectacular photos of Lake Michigan frozen over Steam rising off the frozen lake Rex Features Spectacular photos of Lake Michigan frozen over Marius Radoi keeps his balance as he walks on the edge of Lake Michigan's shore line AFP/Getty Images Spectacular photos of Lake Michigan frozen over Ice forms along the shore AP Spectacular photos of Lake Michigan frozen over Ducks rest in Lake Michigan AFP/Getty Images Spectacular photos of Lake Michigan frozen over A young boy tosses a chunck of snow into Lake Michigan AP Spectacular photos of Lake Michigan frozen over AFP/Getty Images Spectacular photos of Lake Michigan frozen over AP Spectacular photos of Lake Michigan frozen over REUTERS Spectacular photos of Lake Michigan frozen over EPA Spectacular photos of Lake Michigan frozen over AP Spectacular photos of Lake Michigan frozen over Frank Lettiere's eyebrows and eye lashes are frozen after walking along Lake Michigan's ice covered shoreline AFP/Getty Images Spectacular photos of Lake Michigan frozen over AP Spectacular photos of Lake Michigan frozen over EPA Spectacular photos of Lake Michigan frozen over AFP/Getty Images Spectacular photos of Lake Michigan frozen over A man tosses hot water into the freezing cold air EPA Spectacular photos of Lake Michigan frozen over AFP/Getty Images Spectacular photos of Lake Michigan frozen over AP Spectacular photos of Lake Michigan frozen over A man tosses hot water into the freezing cold air EPA Spectacular photos of Lake Michigan frozen over EPA Spectacular photos of Lake Michigan frozen over AFP/Getty Images Spectacular photos of Lake Michigan frozen over Getty Images Spectacular photos of Lake Michigan frozen over AP Spectacular photos of Lake Michigan frozen over AP

There are multiple open coal pits in the Kuznetsk Basin, the epicentre of Russia’s coal industry, and activists claim the pollution from them is impacting on locals’ health and wellbeing.

Life expectancy is three-four years lower for the region’s 2.6 million inhabitants compared to the national average, while rates of cancer, TB meningitis and child cerebral palsy are also higher.

✕ Snow 'painted white' in Russian coal-mining town

Deputy governor of the Kuznetsk Basin Andrei Panov has said the region’s black snow could originate from coal-burning factories, vehicles and unspecified businesses.

Recommended Photos of Hawaii in the snow illustrate just how cold it is in the US

The latest black flurries follow an incident in December when officials in Kemorovo were accused of painting snow white to conceal soot and ash.

Footage shared by the Moscow Times showed a woman’s hands coated in white paint after she touched a snow bank outside a municipal recreation centre in Mysky.

The head of the town apologised and ordered the paint’s removal in response to public outcry.